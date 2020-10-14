Late-breaking abstracts explore cardiovascular outcomes of patients with anemia in chronic kidney disease (CKD) treated with roxadustat, including associations with achieved hemoglobin levels and risk of Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events (MACE) and MACE+



New analyses evaluate efficacy of roxadustat across the continuum of patients with anemia in CKD – both on dialysis and not on dialysis – including different dialysis modalities, iron repletion status, and comorbidities.

Presentations address safety profile of roxadustat related to neoplasms, hypertension, and ophthalmological effects

Additional presentations explore increased risk of red blood cell transfusion at lower hemoglobin levels and impact of roxadustat on rates of hospitalization due to congestive heart failure

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: FGEN) and its partners, AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) and Astellas Pharma Inc. (TSE: 4503), will present new analyses from the global Phase 3 program at the upcoming American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2020 Reimagined, assessing the potential of roxadustat, a first-in-class orally-administered hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase (HIF-PH) inhibitor, to revolutionize the treatment of anemia in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The virtual congress will take place October 22-25, 2020. FibroGen and its partners will present 42 abstracts, including 2 late-breaker poster presentations, and 10 which have been accepted for oral presentation.

Twenty-eight presentations on roxadustat for the treatment of anemia associated with CKD will further demonstrate the depth and breadth of the roxadustat global Phase 3 development program and build on the known clinical profile of roxadustat in treating a broad spectrum of CKD patients. Another 12 presentations on CKD anemia epidemiology and disease state outline the burden of anemia on CKD patients and their unmet medical need for innovative therapies. In addition, two late-breaking poster presentations will explore associations between cardiovascular safety and hemoglobin levels achieved with roxadustat in both non-dialysis-dependent (NDD) and dialysis-dependent (DD) CKD patients.

“Our roxadustat clinical data at ASN Kidney Week 2020 Reimagined demonstrate consistent efficacy and positive safety results across the continuum of chronic kidney disease patients with anemia, adding to the established body of evidence highlighting roxadustat as a potential foundational treatment for this condition affecting millions of patients,” said Enrique Conterno, Chief Executive Officer, FibroGen. “We thank the investigators, study site staff, and patients who participated in the global roxadustat development program.”

Abstracts assessing the potential clinical profile for use of roxadustat for anemia treatment in CKD patients will include:

Red Blood Cell (RBC) Transfusion Reduction

Abstracts on the potential of roxadustat to reduce the need for RBC transfusions across the continuum of patients with anemia in CKD include:



Lead Author Abstract # / Presentation Title Presentation Details Daniel Coyne, MD Abstract PO0261: Risk of Transfusion in Patients with Non-Dialysis-Dependent CKD Increases with Hemoglobin Levels <10 g/dL vs. ≥10 g/dL: Pooled Results from Roxadustat Phase 3 Studies

FibroGen-sponsored Poster Session: Anemia and Iron Management

October 22, On-Demand

10 AM-12 PM Robert Provenzano, MD Abstract PO0268: Risk of Transfusion in Patients with Dialysis-Dependent CKD Increases with Hemoglobin Levels <10 g/dL vs. ≥10 g/dL: Pooled Results from Roxadustat Phase 3 Studies

FibroGen-sponsored Poster Session: Anemia and Iron Management

October 22, On-Demand

10 AM-12 PM Anjay Rastogi, MD Abstract PO0264: Roxadustat Treatment Corrects Anemia to Hemoglobin (Hb) Values ≥10 g/dL in the Majority of Patients with Non-Dialysis-Dependent Chronic Kidney Disease (NDD-CKD)

AstraZeneca-sponsored Poster Session: Anemia and Iron Management

October 22, On-Demand

10 AM-12 PM

Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) Hospitalization

Abstract comparing the rates of hospitalization due to CHF, a common and serious comorbidity in CKD patients, between roxadustat and comparators:

Lead Author Abstract # / Presentation Title Presentation Details Robert Provenzano, MD Abstract SA-OR39: Pooled Analyses of the Phase 3 Roxadustat Studies: Congestive Heart Failure Hospitalization Rates in Dialysis and Non-Dialysis Patients with Anemia Treated with Roxadustat vs. Comparators

FibroGen-sponsored Poster Session: Hypertension and Vascular Disease: From the Lab to Trials

October 24, Simulive

5-7 PM

Additional Safety

Abstracts addressing the safety profile of roxadustat include:



Lead Author Abstract # / Presentation Title Presentation Details Daniel Coyne, MD Abstract TH-OR04: Roxadustat Is Not Associated with An Increased Risk of Neoplasm in Patients with CKD and Anemia

FibroGen-sponsored Poster Session: Breakthroughs in Anemia and Iron Management

October 22, Simulive

5-7PM Tak Mao Daniel Chan, MD Abstract PO2114: Roxadustat vs. Placebo or Epoetin-alfa Has No Clinically Meaningful Effect on Blood Pressure in Patients with Anemia of CKD

FibroGen-sponsored Poster Session: CVD, BP and Kidney Diseases: Exploring the Link

October 22, On-Demand

10 AM-12 PM Quan Dong Nguyen, MD Abstract PO0267: Ophthalmological Effects of Roxadustat in the Treatment of Anemia in Dialysis-Dependent and Non–Dialysis-Dependent CKD Patients: Findings from Two Phase 3 Studies

Astellas-sponsored Poster Session: Anemia and Iron Management

October 22, On-Demand

10 AM-12 PM

Efficacy and Safety

Abstracts building on the known efficacy and safety profile of roxadustat for treatment of anemia across the continuum of CKD severity in patient subgroups with different comorbidities, dialysis status or dialysis modality in both NDD and DD CKD, include:



Lead Author Abstract # / Presentation Title Presentation Details In Non-Dialysis-Dependent Patients (placebo-controlled studies: OLYMPUS, ANDES, ALPS) Daniel Coyne, MD Abstract PO0260: Subgroup Analyses of Efficacy of Roxadustat for Treatment of Anemia in Patients with Non-Dialysis-Dependent CKD

FibroGen-sponsored Poster Session: Anemia and Iron Management

October 22, On-Demand

10 AM-12 PM Simon Roger, MD Abstract PO1032: Efficacy and Safety of Roxadustat in Patients with Non–Dialysis-Dependent CKD, Anemia, and Diabetes Mellitus

FibroGen-sponsored Poster Session: Diabetic Kidney Disease: Clinical - 2

October 22, On-Demand

10 AM-12 PM Simon Roger, MD Abstract PO2111: Efficacy and Safety of Roxadustat in Patients with Non-Dialysis-Dependent CKD, Anemia, and Heart Failure

FibroGen-sponsored Poster Session: CVD, BP and Kidney Diseases: Exploring the Link

October 22, On-Demand

10 AM-12 PM Roberto Pecoits-Filho, MD Abstract TH-OR05: Roxadustat Treatment Results in Consistent Improvements in Hemoglobin (Hb) vs. Placebo: An Analysis of Three Multinational Randomized Clinical Trials in Patients with Non-Dialysis-Dependent CKD (NDD-CKD)

AstraZeneca-sponsored Poster Session: Breakthroughs in Anemia and Iron Management

October 22, Simulive

5-7 PM In Dialysis-Dependent Patients (epoetin alfa controlled studies: ROCKIES, SIERRAS, HIMALAYAS) Tak Mao Daniel Chan, MD Abstract SU-OR24: Efficacy and Safety of Roxadustat in Patients with Dialysis-Dependent CKD and Anemia on Peritoneal Dialysis

FibroGen-sponsored Poster Session: Peritoneal Dialysis and Vascular Access: Research Abstracts

October 25, Simulive

5-7 PM Daniel Coyne, MD Abstract PO2112: Efficacy and Safety of Roxadustat in Patients with Dialysis-Dependent CKD, Anemia, and Heart Failure

FibroGen-sponsored Poster Session: CVD, BP and Kidney Diseases: Exploring the Link

October 22, On-Demand

10 AM-12 PM Robert Provenzano, MD Abstract PO0259: Subgroup Analyses of Efficacy of Roxadustat for Treatment of Anemia in Patients with Incident Dialysis-Dependent CKD

FibroGen-sponsored Poster Session: Anemia and Iron Management

October 22, On-Demand

10 AM-12 PM Tak Mao Daniel Chan, MD Abstract PO1031: Efficacy and Safety of Roxadustat in Patients with Dialysis-Dependent CKD, Anemia, and Diabetes Mellitus

FibroGen-sponsored Poster Session: Diabetic Kidney Disease: Clinical - 2

October 22, On-Demand

10 AM-12 PM Robert Provenzano, MD Abstract FR-OR25: Efficacy and Safety of Roxadustat in Patients with Dialysis-Dependent CKD and Anemia on Hemodialysis

FibroGen-sponsored Poster Session: Hemodialysis and Home Hemodialysis: Research Abstract

October 23, Simulive

5-7 PM

Efficacy and Safety of Roxadustat Versus Darbepoetin Alfa

Abstract on the primary results of a clinical trial on efficacy and safety of roxadustat in comparison to darbepoetin alfa in non-dialysis dependent patients (DOLOMITES):



Lead Author Abstract # / Presentation Title Presentation Details Jonathan Barratt, MD Abstract TH-OR02: Roxadustat for the Treatment of Anemia in CKD Patients Not on Dialysis (NDD): A Phase 3, Randomized, Open-label, Active-controlled Study

Astellas-sponsored Poster Session: Breakthroughs in Anemia and Iron Management

October 22, Simulive

5-7 PM

Inflammation and Iron

Abstracts assessing roxadustat efficacy regardless of inflammation status as well as impact on iron homeostasis:



Lead Author Abstract # / Presentation Title Presentation Details In Non-Dialysis-Dependent Patients (placebo-controlled studies: OLYMPUS, ANDES, ALPS) Daniel Coyne, MD Abstract PO0262: Roxadustat Favorably Modifies Iron Indices in Patients with Non-Dialysis-Dependent CKD-related Anemia

FibroGen-sponsored Poster Session: Anemia and Iron Management

October 22, On-Demand

10 AM-12 PM Carol Pollock, MD Abstract PO0263: Roxadustat Increases Hemoglobin in Anemic Non-Dialysis-Dependent (NDD) CKD Patients Independent of Inflammation

AstraZeneca-sponsored Poster Session: Anemia and Iron Management

October 22, On-Demand

10 AM-12 PM Steven Fishbane, MD Abstract PO0257: Hemoglobin (Hb) Correction with Roxadustat is Associated with Improved Iron Homeostasis in Patients with Non-Dialysis-Dependent CKD (NDD-CKD)

AstraZeneca-sponsored Poster Session: Anemia and Iron Management

October 22, On-Demand

10 AM-12 PM In Dialysis-Dependent Patients (epoetin alfa controlled studies: ROCKIES, SIERRAS, HIMALAYAS) Mohamed El-Shahawy, MD Abstract PO0265: Roxadustat Increases Hemoglobin in Anemic Dialysis-Dependent (DD) CKD Patients Independent of Inflammation

AstraZeneca-sponsored Poster Session: Anemia and Iron Management

October 22, On-Demand

10 AM-12 PM Pablo Pergola, MD Abstract TH-OR06: Hemoglobin (Hb) Correction with Roxadustat Is Associated with Improved Iron Homeostasis in Patients with Dialysis-Dependent CKD (DD-CKD)

AstraZeneca-sponsored Poster Session: Breakthroughs in Anemia and Iron Management

October 22, Simulive

5-7 PM

About Anemia Associated with CKD

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is generally a progressive disease characterized by gradual loss of kidney function that may eventually lead to kidney failure or end stage renal disease, requiring dialysis or kidney transplant. CKD is estimated to occur in approximately 10-12% of adults worldwide and is predicted to become the fifth most common cause of premature death globally by 2040.

Anemia, a serious medical condition in which patients have insufficient red blood cells and low levels of hemoglobin, is a common early complication of CKD, affecting approximately 20% of CKD patients. Anemia in CKD is associated with an increased risk of hospitalization, cardiovascular complications, and death, and can also cause significant fatigue, cognitive dysfunction and reduced quality of life. Blood transfusions are used for treating severe anemia, however, they may reduce a patient’s opportunity for kidney transplant and can increase the risk of infection and/or complications such as heart failure and allergic reactions.

About Roxadustat

Roxadustat is a first-in-class, oral small molecule HIF-PH inhibitor that promotes erythropoiesis through increased endogenous production of erythropoietin; improved iron absorption, transport, and mobilization; and downregulation of hepcidin, which helps to overcome the negative impact of inflammation on hemoglobin synthesis and red blood cell production. Roxadustat is approved in China for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with CKD, both on dialysis and not on dialysis. In Japan, roxadustat is approved for the treatment of anemia in CKD patients on dialysis, and a supplemental NDA for the treatment of anemia in CKD patients not on dialysis is under regulatory review. The roxadustat NDA for the treatment of anemia in CKD in patients both on dialysis and not on dialysis is under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act date of December 20, 2020. The Marketing Authorization Application for roxadustat for the treatment of anemia in CKD in patients both on dialysis and not on dialysis was filed by our partner Astellas and accepted by the European Medicines Agency for review on May 21, 2020. Roxadustat is also in clinical development for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and chemotherapy-induced anemia (CIA).

Astellas and FibroGen are collaborating on the development and commercialization of roxadustat for the treatment of anemia in territories including Japan, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, and South Africa. AstraZeneca and FibroGen are collaborating on the development and commercialization of roxadustat for the treatment of anemia in the U.S., China, and other markets in the Americas and in Australia/New Zealand, as well as Southeast Asia. At ASN Kidney Week 2020 Reimagined, roxadustat data will be sponsored and presented by Astellas, AstraZeneca, and FibroGen.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing a pipeline of first-in-class therapeutics. The company applies its pioneering expertise in hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) and connective tissue growth factor (CTGF) biology to advance innovative medicines for the treatment of unmet needs. The Company is currently developing and commercializing roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of HIF prolyl hydroxylase activity, for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD). Roxadustat is also in clinical development for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and for chemotherapy-induced anemia (CIA). Pamrevlumab, an anti-CTGF human monoclonal antibody, is in clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), locally advanced unresectable pancreatic cancer (LAPC), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and coronavirus (COVID-19). For more information, please visit www.fibrogen.com.

