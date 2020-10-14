HOLLAND, Mich., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wedge , the video screening solution that helps recruiters make authentic connections with candidates, today announced a new partnership with Inquirehire, a leading provider of integrated hiring solutions for business, government and non-profit organizations.



Matt Baxter, CEO of Wedge, commented, “At a time when many companies are trying to do more with less, Wedge and Inquirehire are focused on delivering speed, efficiency and cost savings. Together, we’re helping supercharge recruiting, making it easier to screen and interview candidates and keep the hiring process moving. As a result, companies can find quality candidates quickly. It’s a win-win.”

Through the integration, Inquirehire clients can leverage Wedge from its ApplicantList applicant tracking system, or as a standalone solution. Employers can use Wedge to build interview templates from a library of pre-built questions or include their own. Wedge offers the ability to set the amount of time allotted for each answer and allow candidates to “re-take” their response. Each finished Wedge is available for viewing on the recruiters and hiring managers’ schedules. The result is a convenient and flexible interview experience for everyone involved in the process.

Jim Sweeney, CEO of Inquirehire, shared, “At Inquirehire, our goal is to help our clients optimize every hiring opportunity. With Wedge video interviewing, our clients can save valuable time and make stronger hiring decisions. As talent acquisition practices and preferences evolve, our partnership with Wedge is an important part of our client solution and support strategy.”

For additional details about the features and benefits of this integration, visit https://inquirehire.com/automated-solutions/video-interviewing.

About Wedge

Founded in 2015 by serial entrepreneur Matt Baxter, Wedge is the one-way recorded video interview that enables candidates to show their true selves. For more information, visit wedgehr.com.

About Inquirehire

Inquirehire is a leading provider of integrated hiring solutions for business, government and non-profit organizations. We offer our clients best in class solutions backed by in-depth subject matter expertise, innovative technology, and unparalleled service. This powerful combination enables our clients to transform and optimize their hiring process in order to save time, money, and avoid costly hiring mistakes.