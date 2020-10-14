NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing medicines that transform the lives of people with rare neurological diseases, today announced it will host an educational webinar on Thursday, October 22, at 1:00 p.m. ET to review multiple aspects of Angelman syndrome, including its biological mechanism, and the Company’s OV101 (gaboxadol) development program. The webinar will feature external experts discussing topics that includes the role of tonic inhibition, treatment practice in Angelman syndrome, measurement scales and what to expect from the pivotal Phase 3 NEPTUNE trial of OV101 in Angelman syndrome.



Webinar Agenda & Presenters:

Welcome and Introduction

Jeremy M. Levin, DPhil, MB BChir – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Ovid Therapeutics

Tonic Inhibition, Angelman Syndrome, and OV101

Matthew During, M.D., DsC, FACP, FRACP – Founder of Ovid Therapeutics





Matthew During, M.D., DsC, FACP, FRACP – Founder of Ovid Therapeutics Treating a Patient with Angelman Syndrome

Christopher Keary, M.D. – Child, Adolescent and Adult Psychiatrist, Massachusetts General Hospital for Children





Christopher Keary, M.D. – Child, Adolescent and Adult Psychiatrist, Massachusetts General Hospital for Children The Importance of Clinical Global Impressions of Improvement (CGI-I)

Judith Jaeger, Ph.D., MPA – President & Principal Scientist, CognitionMetrics, LLC





Judith Jaeger, Ph.D., MPA – President & Principal Scientist, CognitionMetrics, LLC OV101 in Angelman Syndrome, Clinical Results and What to Expect from NEPTUNE

Amit Rakhit, M.D., MBA – President and Chief Medical Officer at Ovid Therapeutics





Amit Rakhit, M.D., MBA – President and Chief Medical Officer at Ovid Therapeutics Compelling Market Opportunity

Jason Tardio – Chief Commercial Officer at Ovid Therapeutics

Webinar Registration & Information

Date: Thursday, October 22

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

The live webinar can be accessed on the Events & Presentations section of the Company's website at https://investors.ovidrx.com/news-events/presentations-events . An archived replay will be available on the Company's website following the live event.

About OV101 (gaboxadol)

OV101 (gaboxadol) is a delta (δ)-selective GABA A receptor agonist in clinical development for the potential treatment of two rare neurodevelopmental conditions: Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. These receptors are thought to have a central role in tonic inhibition, a key physiological process of the brain believed to be a core pathophysiology underlying certain neurodevelopmental disorders. We believe OV101 is the first and only investigational drug to specifically target the disruption of tonic inhibition, which is believed to be a central cause of many clinical deficits in these disorders. OV101 has demonstrated in laboratory studies and animal models to selectively activate the δ-subunit of GABA A receptors and thereby modulate tonic inhibition. Positive data from the Phase 2 STARS trial of OV101 in adults and adolescents with Angelman syndrome was reported in 2018. Results of a successful Phase 2 signal-finding trial of OV101 in individuals with Fragile X syndrome (ROCKET) were reported in 2020. The Company anticipates initial data from an ongoing pivotal Phase 3 trial in Angelman syndrome (NEPTUNE) in Q4 2020. OV101 has received Rare Pediatric Disease Designation from the FDA for the treatment of Angelman syndrome and was granted Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations for Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. The European Commission (EC) has granted Orphan Drug designation to OV101 for the treatment of Angelman syndrome. The Company has licensed to Angelini Pharma the right to develop, manufacture and commercialize OV101 for the treatment of Angelman syndrome in the European Union and other countries in the European Economic Area, and also in Switzerland, Turkey, the United Kingdom and Russia.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a New York-based biopharmaceutical company using its BoldMedicine® approach to develop medicines that transform the lives of patients with rare neurological disorders. Ovid has a broad pipeline of potential first-in-class medicines. The Company’s most advanced investigational medicine, OV101 (gaboxadol), is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. Ovid is also developing OV935 (soticlestat) in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the potential treatment of rare developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs). For more information on Ovid, please visit www.ovidrx.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures that contain “forward-looking statements,” including, without limitation, statements regarding the potential benefits, clinical and regulatory development and commercialization of OV101, the likelihood that data will support future development, and the association of data with treatment outcomes. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “will,” “appears,” “believes” and “expects.” Forward-looking statements are based on Ovid’s current expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include uncertainties in the development and regulatory approval processes, and the fact that initial data from clinical trials may not be indicative, and are not guarantees, of the final results of the clinical trials and are subject to the risk that one or more of the clinical outcomes may materially change as patient enrollment continues and/or more patient data become available. Additional risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in Ovid’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the caption “Risk Factors.” Such risks may be amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential impact on Ovid’s business and the global economy. Ovid assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

