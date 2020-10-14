PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senet, Inc. , a leading provider of cloud-based software and services platforms that enable global connectivity and on-demand network build-outs for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced a full suite of Radio Access Network (RAN) planning and management tools, business development programs, and co-marketing initiatives to support the deployment of commercial LoRaWAN solutions, broadening the opportunity for traditional infrastructure providers and other physical asset owners to participate in the IoT services economy.



With IoT applications being envisioned and built daily, Senet’s RAN Provider tools provide network operators, tower companies, municipalities, building owners, and solution providers with everything needed to rapidly design, deploy, and manage carrier-grade LoRaWAN networks (both indoor and outdoor), directly from a dedicated RAN Provider Portal. Alternatively, RAN Providers can contract RAN deployment services from Senet on an as-needed basis, leveraging Senet’s expertise to accelerate time to market and scale operational excellence. Senet’s RAN Provider tools are available in over 80 countries where the company offers coverage and connectivity readiness.

Providing the same industry-leading tools Senet uses to manage the largest LoRaWAN network in the United States, the Senet RAN Provider Portal enables RAN Providers to plan, monitor and manage critical infrastructure, network, and assets, including:

Network design and RF planning, such as gateway placement, end node coverage simulation, and redundancy strategies and planning

Continuous real-time monitoring of system and network health

Reporting on the aggregation of alerts network-wide or by individual asset

Case management for generation and tracking of support cases from individual alerts

Optional services available from Senet to assist with network planning and deployment include:

RAN site evaluation and acquisition services including location planning, permitting, and power and backhaul analysis

RAN deployment services for gateway hardware acquisition, gateway provisioning and staging, installation, and onboarding to the Senet Network Server



Designed to support both anchor customer IoT solution deployments and prospective market growth opportunities, Senet RAN Provider partners benefit immediately from operational efficiencies and new revenue streams delivered by Senet’s patented network server architecture and Low Power Wide Area Virtual Network (LVN™). Participating in the Senet LVN allows RAN Providers to receive up to 40 percent of Senet’s monthly contracted revenue generated by the end devices connecting to the Radio Access Network they have deployed.

RAN Provider Partners also benefit from Senet’s commitment to carrier-grade performance backed by maintenance agreements, 24/7 customer service and NOC support.

“To support the scale and operational complexities of IoT, legacy network architectures and business models are being replaced with cloud-based services, innovative RAN deployment models, and partner engagements that allow companies of all types to participate in the IoT economy,” said Bruce Chatterley, CEO at Senet. “A shared RAN infrastructure is a key step toward delivering lower connectivity costs and interoperability and we’re committed to providing tools that enable our RAN partners to deliver robust network services under a mutually beneficial financial model.”

As detailed in the company’s recent funding announcement, Senet is also offering RAN Partner programs to facilitate engagement between network infrastructure companies and IoT solution providers. Initiatives include the coordination of ecosystem engagements for regional and national solution deployment, collaborative promotions in support of public network readiness, and network branding opportunities.

For more information on Senet’s RAN Provider Services, contact info@senetco.com.

