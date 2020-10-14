– Open source innovation from the Eclipse Foundation brings cloud native development architectures to the edge –

BRUSSELS, Belgium, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Eclipse Foundation , one of the world’s largest open source software foundations, today announced that the Eclipse ioFog project has received a 2020 IoT Edge Computing Excellence Award from IoT Evolution World , the leading web site covering the Internet of Things (IoT) marketplace.

This award recognizes the companies emerging as leaders in the growing edge computing space. Companies selected for this award have proven that their products are enabling advanced IoT deployments by offering edge solutions that bring real-time computing, data availability, analytics, AI and machine learning to edge devices.

“The solutions selected for the IoT Evolution Edge Computing Excellence Award reflect innovation driving the fast-growing Internet of Things marketplace. It is my honor to congratulate the Eclipse Foundation and ioFog for their innovative work and contribution to this rapidly evolving industry,” said Ken Briodagh, Editorial Director, IoT Evolution.

“Edge computing has quickly become an incredibly important architecture, as it is enabling major advancements in AI, IoT, and 5G,” said Mike Milinkovich, executive director of the Eclipse Foundation. “As a recognized leader in open source technologies, the Eclipse Foundation has made edge computing an important focus area through our Eclipse IoT Working Group and the Edge Native Working Group .”

Eclipse ioFog started with an initial contribution from Edgeworx . Today, it is a fully mature and widely used open source platform architected for the edge from the ground up. Unlike other open source edge computing projects that primarily consist of roadmaps and specifications, ioFog is a commercial-grade production-ready open source platform upon which enterprises and service providers can immediately build new applications and services.

ioFog aims to simplify and optimize edge development by bringing cloud native architectures to the edge. This approach enables developers to easily manage, orchestrate and deploy microservices to any edge in the cloud-to-edge continuum. ioFog also provides a true cloud-to-edge solution by seamlessly integrating with Kubernetes, enabling Kubernetes to orchestrate microservices all the way down to the edge.

“It is my pleasure to recognize Eclipse ioFog, an innovative solution that earned the Eclipse Foundation the 2020 IoT Evolution Edge Computing Excellence Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC . “I look forward to seeing more innovation from the Eclipse Foundation in the future.”

About the Eclipse Foundation

The Eclipse Foundation provides our global community of individuals and organizations with a mature, scalable, and business-friendly environment for open source software collaboration and innovation. The Foundation is home to the Eclipse IDE, Jakarta EE, and over 375 open source projects, including runtimes, tools, and frameworks for cloud and edge applications, IoT, AI, automotive, systems engineering, digital ledger technologies, open processor designs, and many others. The Eclipse Foundation is an international non-profit association supported by over 300 members, including industry leaders who value open source as a key enabler for their business strategies. To learn more, follow us on Twitter @EclipseFdn, LinkedIn or visit eclipse.org.

