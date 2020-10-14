Med virkning fra den 14. oktober 2020 offentliggøres prospekt og Central Investorinformation for Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest.

Prospektet er opdateret med genberegnede emissionstillæg, indløsningsfradrag og ÅOP for en række afdelinger som anført nedenfor:

Emissionstillæg

ISINNavnTidligere emissionstillægEmissionstillæg pr. 14.10.20
DK0061139748

 		Bæredygtige Obligationer KL0,400%0,300%
DK0060012466

 		Danske Aktier Fokus KL0,200%0,150%
DK0060950111

 		Emerging Markets Enhanced KL0,250%0,200%
DK0010265693

 		Europa KL0,250%0,200%
DK0015960983

 		Europa Small Cap KL0,350%0,400%
DK0016306798

 		European High Yield Bonds KL0,950%0,850%
DK0060949881

 		Global Enhanced KL0,150%0,100%
DK0060048304

 		Stabile Aktier KL0,150%0,100%
DK0060096030

 		Stabile Aktier Akkumulerende KL0,150%0,100%
DK0060353886

 		Verdens Obligationsmarkeder KL0,500%0,550%
DK0015919591

 		Østeuropa KL0,350%0,300%

Indløsningsfradrag

ISINNavnTidligere indløsnings-
fradrag		Indløsnings-
fradrag pr. 14.10.20
DK0061116027

 		Bæredygtige Aktier KL0,150%0,100%
DK0060012466

 		Danske Aktier Fokus KL0,200%0,150%
DK0060950111

 		Emerging Markets Enhanced KL0,300%0,250%
DK0015960983

 		Europa Small Cap KL0,200%0,250%
DK0010112432

 		Japan KL0,200%0,150%
DK0060134302

 		Kina KL0,250%0,300%

ÅOP

ISINNavnTidligere ÅOPÅOP
pr.14.10.20
DK0016195860

 		Basis 1 KL0,95%0,94%
DK0061116027

 		Bæredygtige Aktier KL1,11%1,10%
DK0061139748

 		Bæredygtige Obligationer KL0,85%0,84%
DK0060012466

 		Danske Aktier Fokus KL1,59%1,58%
DK0060950111

 		Emerging Markets Enhanced KL0,79%0,78%
DK0010265693

 		Europa KL1,47%1,46%
DK0015960983

 		Europa Small Cap KL1,57%1,58%
DK0016306798

 		European High Yield Bonds KL1,22%1,21%
DK0060949881

 		Global Enhanced KL0,64%0,63%
DK0010112432

 		Japan KL1,52%1,51%
DK0060134302

 		Kina KL1,80%1,81%
DK0060353886

 		Verdens Obligationsmarkeder KL1,07%1,08%

Prospekt og Central Investorinformation kan downloades på www.nordeainvest.dk

Med venlig hilsen
Nordea Fund Management, filial af Nordea Funds Oy, Finland

Tom Holflod
Senior Product Manager