Med virkning fra den 14. oktober 2020 offentliggøres prospekt og Central Investorinformation for Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest.
Prospektet er opdateret med genberegnede emissionstillæg, indløsningsfradrag og ÅOP for en række afdelinger som anført nedenfor:
Emissionstillæg
|ISIN
|Navn
|Tidligere emissionstillæg
|Emissionstillæg pr. 14.10.20
|DK0061139748
|Bæredygtige Obligationer KL
|0,400%
|0,300%
|DK0060012466
|Danske Aktier Fokus KL
|0,200%
|0,150%
|DK0060950111
|Emerging Markets Enhanced KL
|0,250%
|0,200%
|DK0010265693
|Europa KL
|0,250%
|0,200%
|DK0015960983
|Europa Small Cap KL
|0,350%
|0,400%
|DK0016306798
|European High Yield Bonds KL
|0,950%
|0,850%
|DK0060949881
|Global Enhanced KL
|0,150%
|0,100%
|DK0060048304
|Stabile Aktier KL
|0,150%
|0,100%
|DK0060096030
|Stabile Aktier Akkumulerende KL
|0,150%
|0,100%
|DK0060353886
|Verdens Obligationsmarkeder KL
|0,500%
|0,550%
|DK0015919591
|Østeuropa KL
|0,350%
|0,300%
Indløsningsfradrag
|ISIN
|Navn
|Tidligere indløsnings-
fradrag
|Indløsnings-
fradrag pr. 14.10.20
|DK0061116027
|Bæredygtige Aktier KL
|0,150%
|0,100%
|DK0060012466
|Danske Aktier Fokus KL
|0,200%
|0,150%
|DK0060950111
|Emerging Markets Enhanced KL
|0,300%
|0,250%
|DK0015960983
|Europa Small Cap KL
|0,200%
|0,250%
|DK0010112432
|Japan KL
|0,200%
|0,150%
|DK0060134302
|Kina KL
|0,250%
|0,300%
ÅOP
|ISIN
|Navn
|Tidligere ÅOP
|ÅOP
pr.14.10.20
|DK0016195860
|Basis 1 KL
|0,95%
|0,94%
|DK0061116027
|Bæredygtige Aktier KL
|1,11%
|1,10%
|DK0061139748
|Bæredygtige Obligationer KL
|0,85%
|0,84%
|DK0060012466
|Danske Aktier Fokus KL
|1,59%
|1,58%
|DK0060950111
|Emerging Markets Enhanced KL
|0,79%
|0,78%
|DK0010265693
|Europa KL
|1,47%
|1,46%
|DK0015960983
|Europa Small Cap KL
|1,57%
|1,58%
|DK0016306798
|European High Yield Bonds KL
|1,22%
|1,21%
|DK0060949881
|Global Enhanced KL
|0,64%
|0,63%
|DK0010112432
|Japan KL
|1,52%
|1,51%
|DK0060134302
|Kina KL
|1,80%
|1,81%
|DK0060353886
|Verdens Obligationsmarkeder KL
|1,07%
|1,08%
Prospekt og Central Investorinformation kan downloades på www.nordeainvest.dk
Med venlig hilsen
Nordea Fund Management, filial af Nordea Funds Oy, Finland
Tom Holflod
Senior Product Manager
Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest
Luelå, SWEDEN
logo.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: