CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the request of IIROC, FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSX-V: FLY) (OTCQX: FLYLF) (the “Company” or “Flyht”) wishes to confirm that the Company’s management is not aware of any material change in the Company’s operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity. Flyht recently commenced an investor relations program to communicate the Company’s intention to focus on the SaaS portion of its business and not be reliant on hardware sales to return to growth.



Flyht provides an essential service to our customers for operations and maintenance reporting, aircraft satellite communications, aircraft health monitoring and flight following. This return to our roots is being recognized as essential by 68% of airlines in a recent survey by anna.aero who stated that they plan to use digital transformation and artificial intelligence to assist in the cost and speed of recovery of their businesses.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

Flyht provides airlines with Actionable Intelligence to transform operational insight into immediate, quantifiable action, delivering industry leading solutions to improve aviation safety, efficiency and profitability. This unique capability is driven by Flyht’s patented aircraft certified hardware products including AFIRS™, a satcom aircraft interface device which enables real-time streaming of flight information, cockpit voice and black box data streaming and TAMDAR™, which aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time. Flyht is headquartered in Calgary, Canada with an office in Littleton, Colorado, and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. For more information, view our latest presentation here , or visit www.flyht.com .

Contact Information: FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. FNK IR LLC Alana Forbes Matt Chesler, CFA Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations 403.291.7437 646.809.2183 aforbes@flyht.com flyht@fnkir.com investors@flyht.com

