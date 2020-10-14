Dublin, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) market grew at a CAGR of around 25% during 2014-2019. Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) is a cloud computing service through which infrastructural tools and services are provided to enterprises using the cloud and the internet. It gives access to the servers across geographical locations and eliminates the need for an on-site data center.



It enables automated deployment of servers, processing power, networking and storage. IaaS is commonly used for the test and development of web-based applications, website hosting, storage, backup and recovery, big-data analysis and high-performance computing. It also offers various benefits, such as minimal costs of operation, rapid innovation and enhanced stability, reliability and supportability.



The emerging trend of digitization, along with the rising adoption of cloud-computing services, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing demand for cost-effective information technology (IT) infrastructure and faster data accessibility by various industries, including banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, retail, manufacturing and telecommunications, is also providing a boost to the market growth. The market is further driven by the widespread utilization of disaster recovery-as-a-service (DraaS) by organizations to protect their sensitive data and restore it effectively in case of a natural or man-made disaster.



Additionally, the increasing deployment of hybrid cloud that is an integration of both private and public cloud is acting as another growth-inducing factor. This enables the organizations to process data at high-speed, share large amounts of information over the cloud and minimize the overall operational costs. Other factors, including various technological developments in the IT sector, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of wireless technology, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.



Breakup by Deployment Type:

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Breakup by Solution:

Managed Hosting

Disaster Recovery as a Service

Storage as a Service

Colocation

Network Management

Content Delivery

High Performance Computing as a Service

Others

Breakup by End-User:

SMBs

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Vertical:

IT and Telecom

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Retail and E-commerce

Government and Defense

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Others

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key player being Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cisco Systems Inc., Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC), EMC Corporation, Fujitsu, Google LLC, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Profitbricks, Rackspace Hosting Inc., Red Hat Inc., Redcentric PLC, Vmware, etc.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global Infrastructure-as-a-Service market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the solution?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global Infrastructure-as-a-Service market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Infrastructure-as-a-Service Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Deployment Type

6.1 Public Cloud

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Private Cloud

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Hybrid Cloud

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Solution

7.1 Managed Hosting

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Disaster Recovery as a Service

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Storage as a Service

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Colocation

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Network Management

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Content Delivery

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast

7.7 High Performance Computing as a Service

7.7.1 Market Trends

7.7.2 Market Forecast

7.8 Others

7.8.1 Market Trends

7.8.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End-User

8.1 SMBs

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Large Enterprises

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Vertical

9.1 IT and Telecom

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Healthcare

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Retail and E-commerce

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Government and Defense

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Energy and Utilities

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast

9.7 Manufacturing

9.7.1 Market Trends

9.7.2 Market Forecast

9.8 Others

9.8.1 Market Trends

9.8.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.3 Europe

10.4 Latin America

10.5 Middle East and Africa



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Amazon Web Services (AWS)

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.2 Cisco Systems, Inc.

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC)

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 EMC Corporation

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 Fujitsu

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Google

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 Microsoft Corporation

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 Oracle Corporation

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 Profitbricks

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11 Rackspace Hosting, Inc.

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12 Red Hat Inc.

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.13 Redcentric PLC

14.3.13.1 Company Overview

14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.13.3 Financials

14.3.14 Vmware

14.3.14.1 Company Overview

14.3.14.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.14.3 Financials

14.3.14.4 SWOT Analysis



