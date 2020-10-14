Dublin, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Motor Control Centers Market by Type (Intelligent, Conventional), Voltage (Low, Medium), End-User, Standard, Component, Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global motor control centers market is estimated to be USD 5.1 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 6.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.



The growing demand for industrial automation in developed regions, increased use of electric motors in key industries, and increased industrial plant uptime have boosted the demand for motor control centers. Moreover, the booming power sector and augmented power generation capacities globally would further aid the growth of this market. The stagnancy in the oil & gas industry and the decrease in mining activities in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Africa would act as restraints for the growth of the motor control centers market.

The low voltage segment is expected to dominate the motor control centers market in 2020

The low voltage segment dominated the motor control centers market in 2019 owing to the extensive adoption of low voltage motors in various industries across the globe. Low voltage motor control centers are mainly installed in the chemical & petrochemical, pulp & paper, food & beverage, automobile, oil & gas, and cement industries. They are mostly used in industries to control the voltage, speed, torque, and frequency of motors, among other functions. Therefore, they are in high demand, considering the increasing industrialization and urbanization.

The intelligent motor control centers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025

The intelligent segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing motor control centers market, by type, from 2020 to 2025. This growth is attributed to the increasing levels of industrial automation in regions such as the Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. Although the initial costs of intelligent motor control centers are high, they provide advantages such as reduced installation time. The other benefits of intelligent motor control centers include increased reliability, lesser wiring, reduced maintenance time, greater speed and precision in defect identification, remote monitoring and control, and greater compactness compared to conventional motor control centers. All these factors are expected to drive the intelligent motor control centers market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is expected to lead in the global motor control centers market in terms of market size and growth rate

The Asia Pacific is currently the largest motor control centers market, followed by North America and Europe. The Asia Pacific market is driven by rapid industrialization, increasing electricity demand, and power generation capacity additions in the region. It is projected to grow at the fastest rate, with China dominating the regional market. With rising industrial automation and increasing power demand and power infrastructure, the need for high-efficiency motors has increased considerably. The increasing demand for motors is consequently leading to the growing demand for motor control centers. Apart from the Chinese and Indian markets, the motor control centers markets in countries such as Japan, Malaysia, Australia, and South Korea are also growing at healthy rates.

