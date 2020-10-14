Dublin, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Waterproofing Systems Market by Type (Waterproofing membranes, Waterproofing Chemicals, and Integral Systems), Application (Building Structure, Roofing & Walls, Roadways, Waste & Water Management), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global waterproofing systems market size is projected to reach USD 72.0 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.4%.



The growing demand for cost-effective and efficient materials, along with the increasing demand for waterproofing systems in the construction industry of the emerging countries, is driving the demand for waterproofing systems. The industrial development in emerging countries and the growing demand for environment-friendly waterproofing systems have created a growth opportunity for the market. However, the potential health and environmental issues pertaining to certain waterproofing systems are hampering the growth of the market. The fluctuation in raw material prices is creating a challenge for the waterproofing systems market. Growing requirements for water management in emerging economies is also creating opportunities for the waterproofing systems market.

The integral systems type segment to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Integral systems are generally waterproofing admixtures, which are porous materials that absorb water and water-borne contaminants. Integral systems can be faster to apply, cheaper, and more reliable than coating and membrane. These systems prevent the degradation of concrete structures. They increase the durability of the structure and also reduce maintenance costs. These are applied to roofs, basements, walls, as well as can be applied to different locations based on climatic conditions and structural requirements.

The building structure application to be the largest market segment for waterproofing systems.

Building structures are areas excluding roofs and walls such as balconies, basements, foundations, retaining walls, storage rooms, below ground constructions, and others. Building structures are often exposed to stresses such as water exposure, water stresses, groundwater chemical exposures, unequal static forces, temperature variations, biological influences, and others. Waterproofing of these structures provide effective and long term protection from these exposures and ensure efficient protection of building structures.

APAC is projected to be the largest waterproofing systems market during the forecast period.

The waterproofing systems market in APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The building structures market in APAC is driven by the growing construction industry, increased urbanization, industrial growth, and strong economic growth. The recent COVID-19 pandemic is expected to impact the global construction industry. COVID-19 led the construction industry into an unknown operating environment, globally. Government restrictions on the number of people that can gather at one particular place, severely impacted the industry. However, owing to government stimulus packages to counter the negative effects are expected to boost growth in a post-pandemic scenario.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Waterproofing Systems Market

4.2 Waterproofing Systems Market, by Type

4.3 Waterproofing Systems Market, by Application

4.4 Waterproofing Systems Market, by Major Countries

4.5 APAC Waterproofing Systems Market, by Application and Country, 2019



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Cost-Effective and Efficient Waterproofing Systems

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Waterproofing Systems in Construction Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Potential Health and Environmental Issues

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emergence of Environment-Friendly Waterproofing Systems and Green Buildings

5.2.3.2 Growing Requirement for Water Management in Emerging Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Value Chain of Waterproofing Systems

5.4.1 Raw Material Suppliers

5.4.2 Manufacturers

5.4.3 Distributors

5.4.4 End-users

5.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Waterproofing Systems Market

5.5.1 COVID-19

5.5.2 Confirmed Cases and Deaths, by Geography

5.5.3 Impact on Applications and End-Use Industries

5.6 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.6.1 Global GDP Trends and Construction Industry Statistics



6 Waterproofing Systems Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Waterproofing Chemicals

6.2.1 Demand for Efficient Protection of Building Structures to Propel the Market

6.3 Waterproofing Membranes

6.3.1 Preformed Membranes

6.3.1.1 Requirement of Roofing, Basement, and Foundation Protection to Drive the Market

6.3.2 Liquid Applied Membranes (Lam)

6.3.2.1 Have High Flexibility and Involve Simple Application

6.4 Integral Systems

6.4.1 Prevent the Degradation of Concrete Structures



7 Waterproofing Systems Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Roofing & Walls

7.2.1 Waterproofing Provides Energy Efficiency to Roofs and Walls

7.3 Building Structure

7.3.1 Requirement for Below ground Structure Protection to Drive the Market

7.4 Waste & Water Management

7.4.1 Population Growth to Propel Waste Management Activities

7.5 Roadways

7.5.1 Increasing Infrastructural Activities to Drive the Market

7.6 Others

7.7 Country Vs. Application Scenario

7.7.1 Largest & Fastest-Growing Countries, by Application

7.7.1.1 Roofing & Walls

7.7.1.2 Building Structure

7.7.1.3 Waste & Water Management

7.7.1.4 Roadways

7.7.1.5 Others



8 Waterproofing Systems Market, by Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.3 APAC

8.4 Europe

8.5 Middle East & Africa

8.6 South America



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Market Evaluation Framework

9.3 Market Share, 2019

9.4 Market Ranking

9.4.1 Sika

9.4.2 Basf

9.4.3 Fosroc

9.4.4 Gcp Applied Technologies

9.4.5 Soprema

9.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

9.5.1 Star

9.5.2 Emerging Leaders

9.5.3 Pervasive

9.5.4 Participant

9.6 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2019

9.7 Strength of Product Portfolio

9.8 Business Strategy Excellence

9.9 Winners Vs. Tail Enders

9.9.1 Winners

9.9.2 Tail Enders

9.10 Key Market Developments

9.10.1 Investment & Expansion

9.10.2 New Product/Technology Launch

9.10.3 Merger & Acquisition

9.10.4 Agreement & Partnership



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Sika Ag

10.2 BASF SE

10.3 Fosroc

10.4 Gcp Applied Technologies

10.5 Soprema

10.6 Carlisle Construction Company

10.7 Henkel Polybit Industries Ltd.

10.8 Mapei S.P.A.

10.9 Pidilite Industries

10.10 Tremco (RPM International)

10.11 Other Companies

10.11.1 Alchimica Building Chemicals

10.11.2 Bostik

10.11.3 Chryso S.A.S.

10.11.4 Elmich

10.11.5 Firestone Building Products Company LLC.

10.11.6 Gaf Material Corporation

10.11.7 Gulf Membrane and Coating Industries

10.11.8 Henry Company

10.11.9 IKO

10.11.10 Johns Manville

10.11.11 Kemper System

10.11.12 IWL India Limited

10.11.13 Siplast

10.11.14 STP Limited

10.11.15 The Dow Chemical Company



11 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ah1oah

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900