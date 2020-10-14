Dublin, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Protective Motorbike Riding Gear Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The protective motorbike riding gear market is poised to grow by USD 2.00 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The reports on protective motorbike riding gear market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing number of road accidents, growing focus on innovations in protective motorbike riding gears and regulatory mandates for using motorcycle helmets.

The protective motorbike riding gear market analysis include product segment, distribution channel segment, and geographical landscapes.

This study identifies the growing popularity of smart helmets as one of the prime reasons driving the protective motorbike riding gear market growth during the next few years. Also, growing online purchase of protective motorbike riding gears and introduction of lightweight helmets will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The protective motorbike riding gear market covers the following areas:

  • Protective motorbike riding gear market sizing
  • Protective motorbike riding gear market forecast
  • Protective motorbike riding gear market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading protective motorbike riding gear market vendors that include Alpinestars Spa, Arai Helmet (Europe) BV, Dainese Spa, FLY Racing, Fox Racing Inc., Monomoy Capital Partners, Schuberth GmbH, Sena Technologies Inc., SHOEI Co. Ltd., and SULLIVANS Inc. Also, the protective motorbike riding gear market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Helmets - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Apparel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Distribution channel
  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7. Market segmentation by End-user

  • Male
  • Female

8. Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

9. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

10. Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

11. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Alpinestars Spa
  • Arai Helmet (Europe) BV
  • Dainese Spa
  • FLY Racing
  • Fox Racing Inc.
  • Monomoy Capital Partners
  • Schuberth GmbH
  • Sena Technologies Inc.
  • SHOEI Co. Ltd.
  • SULLIVANS Inc.

12. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cbyq4c

