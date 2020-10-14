WASHINGTON, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced it received three honors as part of the 17th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business.



Sophie Ross, Global Chief Executive Officer of the Technology segment at FTI Consulting, was named the winner of Silver Stevie® Awards in the Woman of the Year, Business Services and Female Executive of the Year, Business Services categories. FTI Consulting’s Women's Initiative (“FTI WIN”) received a Bronze Stevie Award in the Achievement in Developing and Promoting Women category.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees and the companies they run — worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world’s premier business awards. More than 1,500 entries were submitted this year for consideration in more than 100 categories.

As global leader of FTI Consulting’s Technology segment since 2016, Ms. Ross has led the business in honing solutions to address the key legal, privacy, security and compliance risk clients face. This has included transitioning to a client-centric, product-agnostic approach, innovating and wrapping holistic solutions around the expertise of the organization’s consultants. She also launched a significant effort to deepen the skillsets of the Technology segment’s experts, helping them advance their careers and align with the issues that matter most to clients.

“I’m truly honored to be recognized alongside such an inspiring collection of women leaders and companies doing the important work of lifting women up in the workplace,” Ms. Ross said. “I’m also very proud of the progress of our FTI WIN program and the impact it is continuing to make in driving our organization to greater diversity, inclusion and belonging for women and other groups typically underrepresented in the consulting industry. I thank the Stevie Awards for this recognition and extend my congratulations to my FTI Consulting colleagues who have contributed to the FTI WIN program over the years.”

FTI WIN, which was launched in 2013, has provided career training, professional development, mentorship, networking and community outreach opportunities across the globe to empower women at FTI Consulting to reach their highest potential and develop best-in-class leadership capabilities. Since its inception, FTI WIN has helped drive the promotion of more than 1,830 women, including 56 Senior Managing Directors, the highest level of merit at the firm.

Holly Paul, FTI Consulting Chief Human Resources Officer; Carlyn Taylor, Global Co-Leader of the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment at FTI Consulting; and Ms. Ross lead FTI WIN’s global steering committee. The FTI WIN steering committee and firm leadership have worked toward goals of reaching 100 women Senior Managing Directors by the end of 2020, ensuring that a significant portion of top-performing Senior Managing Directors are women, and increasing the pipeline of female talent across the firm.

“Advancing women and other underrepresented groups in consulting takes more than simply establishing diversity, inclusion and belonging programs,” Ms. Paul said. “It takes a culture that enables impactful change and encourages honest dialogue and mutual respect. This award is a recognition of the efforts we have undertaken with the support of programs like FTI WIN and contributions from people like Sophie and others at FTI Consulting who have stepped forward to make an impact.”

Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 180 business professionals around the world, working on seven juries. Winners will be celebrated during a virtual awards ceremony on Wednesday, December 9.

