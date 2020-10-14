Dublin, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agriculture Biostimulant - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the Global Agriculture biostimulant Market accounted for $3.19 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $9.22 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period.



Increasing adoption of organic farming, easier availability of seaweeds as raw materials, and the rising awareness towards better plant nutrition are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, commercialization of low-quality biostimulant products is hampering the growth of the market.



Agricultural biostimulants are biologically produced fertilizers that are used in crop production to enhance plant growth, health and productivity. A biostimulant boosts plant development and growth throughout the crop life cycle, i.e., from seed germination to plant maturity.



Based on the type, the acid-based segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as these biostimulants act on chemical compounds such as calcium, iron, or phosphate, which are present in the soil to separate the cations from anions; thereby, releasing nutrients into the soil. By geography, Europe is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the adoption of modern agricultural technology such as precision farming and plant biotechnology, and organic-based active ingredients.



Some of the key players profiled in the Agriculture biostimulant Market include Valagro, BASF, biolchim, Haifa, Isagro, Novozymes, Italpollin, Sapec Group, Koppert, and Platform Specialty Products Corporation.



Applications Covered:

Foliar

Seed

Soil

Types Covered:

Extract-based

Acid-based

Seaweed Extracts

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 Global Agriculture Biostimulant Market, By Application

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Foliar

5.3 Seed

5.4 Soil



6 Global Agriculture Biostimulant Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Extract-based

6.3 Acid-based

6.4 Seaweed Extracts



7 Global Agriculture Biostimulant Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 New Zealand

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 UAE

7.6.3 Qatar

7.6.4 South Africa

7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launches

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 Valagro

9.2 BASF

9.3 Biolchim

9.4 Haifa

9.5 Isagro

9.6 Novozymes

9.7 Italpollin

9.8 Sapec Group

9.9 Koppert

9.10 Platform Specialty Products Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sxszr4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900