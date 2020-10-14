Dublin, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Radiodermatitis Market by Product and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global radiodermatitis market was valued at $477.48 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $609.68 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027.



Radiodermatitis is a cutaneous reaction that occurs as one of the side effects of radiotherapy during cancer treatment or sometimes after interventional radiology. It is one of the most common side effects of radiation therapies used in carcinoma mostly for breasts, head & neck tumors, lungs, and soft tissue sarcomas. According to an article published in the American Journal of Clinical Dermatology in 2016, it is estimated that 95% of cancer patients receiving radiation therapy would develop some form of radiodermatitis, including erythema, dry desquamation, and moist desquamation. Radiodermatitis can further be classified as acute and chronic. Acute radiation dermatitis occurs within 90 days of exposure to radiation.



Growth of the global radiodermatitis market is majorly driven by increase in prevalence of cancer and rise in adoption of radiotherapy for treatment globally. Furthermore, an increase in geriatric population also fuels growth of the radiodermatitis market. However, high cost associated with radiodermatitis treatment is anticipated to restrict growth of the market. On the contrary, an increase in demand for reduction of side effects associated with radiation therapy is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market expansion during the forecast period.



The global radiodermatitis market is segmented into product, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product, the market is fragmented into topical, oral drugs, and dressings. The topical products segment is further divided into corticosteroids, hydrophilic creams, topical antibiotics, and others. The dressings segment is divided into hydrogel and hydrocolloid dressings, no sting barrier film, honey impregnated gauze, silicone coated, and others. By distribution channel, it is categorized into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2019 to 2027 to identify prevailing opportunities along with strategic assessment of the global radiodermatitis market.

Market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of end users, developments, and services in the industry.

An in-depth analysis based on region assists to understand the regional market and facilitates strategic business planning.

Developmental strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

Key Market Players

3M COMPANY

BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC

BAYER AG

BMG PHARMA SPA

CONVATEC GROUP PLC

GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

HELSINN HEALTHCARE SA

MOLNLYCKE HEALTH CARE

MYLAN N.V.

SMITH & NEPHEW PLC

STRATPHARMA AG

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.3.1. List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Secondary Research

1.4.2. Primary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Cxo Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.3.1. Top Winning Strategies

3.4. Top Player Positioning, 2019

3.5. Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

3.6. Market Dynamics

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.1.1. Growth in the Geriatric Population

3.6.1.2. Increase in Prevalence of Cancer

3.6.1.3. Rise in the Adoption of Radiotherapy

3.6.2. Restraints

3.6.2.1. Higher Radiodermatitis Cost

3.6.3. Opportunity

3.6.3.1. Increase in Demand for Reduction of Side Effects Associated With Radiation Therapy

3.7. Covid-19 Impact Analysis for Radiodermatitis Market

3.8. Reimbursement Scenario

3.9. Approved Radiodermatitis Products With Prices

3.10. Pipeline Analysis



Chapter 4: Global Radiodermatitis Market, by Product

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2. Topical

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

4.2.2.1. Corticosteroids

4.2.2.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2.2.2. Hydrophilic Creams

4.2.2.2.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2.2.3. Topical Antibiotics

4.2.2.3.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2.2.4. Others

4.2.2.4.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.4. Market Analysis, by Country

4.3. Oral Drugs

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.4. Dressings

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

4.4.2.1. Hydrogel and Hydrocolloid Dressings

4.4.2.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.4.2.2. No Sting Barrier Film

4.4.2.2.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.4.2.3. Honey Impregnated Gauze

4.4.2.3.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.4.2.4. Silicone Coated

4.4.2.4.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.4.2.5. Others

4.4.2.5.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.4.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.4.4. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 5: Radiodermatitis Market, by Distribution Channel

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2. Hospital Pharmacy

5.2.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.2. Market Analysis, by Country

5.3. Retail Pharmacy

5.3.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.2. Market Analysis, by Country

5.4. Online Pharmacy

5.4.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.4.2. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 6: Global Radiodermatitis Market, by Region

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America

6.3. Europe

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.5. LAMEA



Chapter 7: Company Profiles

7.1. The 3M Company

7.1.1. Company Overview

7.1.2. Company Snapshot

7.1.3. Operating Business Segments

7.1.4. Product Portfolio

7.1.5. Business Performance

7.2. Bayer Ag.

7.2.1. Company Overview

7.2.2. Company Snapshot

7.2.3. Operating Business Segments

7.2.4. Product Portfolio

7.2.5. Business Performance

7.3. Bausch Health Companies Inc.

7.3.1. Company Overview

7.3.2. Company Snapshot

7.3.3. Operating Business Segments

7.3.4. Product Portfolio

7.3.5. Business Performance

7.4. Bmg Pharma S. P. A.

7.4.1. Company Overview

7.4.2. Company Snapshot

7.4.3. Operating Business Segments

7.4.4. Product Portfolio

7.5. Convatec Group plc.

7.5.1. Company Overview

7.5.2. Company Snapshot

7.5.3. Operating Business Segments

7.5.4. Product Portfolio

7.5.5. Business Performance

7.5.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.6. GlaxoSmithKline plc

7.6.1. Company Overview

7.6.2. Company Snapshot

7.6.3. Operating Business Segments

7.6.4. Product Portfolio

7.6.5. Business Performance.

7.7. Helsinn Healthcare Sa

7.7.1. Company Overview

7.7.2. Company Snapshot

7.7.3. Operating Business Segments

7.7.4. Product Portfolio

7.7.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.8. Molnlycke Health Care Ab

7.8.1. Company Overview

7.8.2. Company Snapshot

7.8.3. Operating Business Segments

7.8.4. Product Portfolio

7.8.5. Business Performance

7.9. Mylan N. V.

7.9.1. Company Overview

7.9.2. Company Snapshot

7.9.3. Operating Business Segments

7.9.4. Product Portfolio

7.9.5. Business Performance

7.10. Stratpharma AG

7.10.1. Company Overview

7.10.2. Company Snapshot

7.10.3. Operating Business Segments

7.10.4. Product Portfolio

7.10.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.11. Smith & Nephew plc

7.11.1. Company Overview

7.11.2. Company Snapshot

7.11.3. Operating Business Segments

7.11.4. Product Portfolio

7.11.5. Business Performance



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/73z4jn

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900