Dublin, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disaster Recovery as a Service Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global disaster recovery as a service market grew at a CAGR of more than 30% during 2014-2019. DRaaS refers to a third-party cloud computing and backup service model that replicates and recovers virtual servers and data centers in case of a natural or man-made emergency. The backup is usually made on a public, cloud, virtual private cloud (VPC) or hybrid environment to secure sensitive information of the organization.



It offers complete support and control over the network during failures and ensures business continuity by minimizing downtime and disruptions. Owing to these benefits, it finds extensive applications across the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, manufacturing, information technology (IT) and telecommunication industries.



The emerging trend of digitization, along with the increasing adoption of cloud-based services across industries, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. There is widespread utilization of DRaaS solutions that eliminates the need for a secondary recovery site and offers faster data recovery with minimal complexities. Furthermore, increasing awareness regarding cloud-based backup, along with recovery benefits among both small- and medium-sized organizations, is also providing a boost to the market growth. These organizations frequently use DRaaS to test and execute an effective disaster recovery plan.



Additionally, several technological advancements, such as the introduction of intelligent data replication, virtual machine inventory and automated testing, are also favoring the market growth. These advancements enable users to be aware of application changes and run automated tests in protected virtual environments. Other factors, including the rising instances of cyber-attacks and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.



Breakup by Service Type:

Backup and Recovery Services

Real-time Replication Services

Data Protection Services

Professional Services

Training, Education, and Consulting Services

Support and Maintenance Services

Breakup by Service Provider:

Cloud Service Providers

Managed Service Providers

Telecom and Communication Service Providers

Others

Breakup by Deployment Model:

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Breakup by End-User:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Breakup by Vertical:

BFSI

IT

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Other

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Amazon Web Services, Bluelock LLC, C and W Business Ltd, Geminare Incorporated, IBM Corporation, iLand Internet Solutions Corporation, Infrascale Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Recovery Point Systems Inc., Sungard Availability Services LP, TierPoint LLC, etc.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global disaster recovery as a service market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the service type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the service provider?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment model?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global disaster recovery as a service market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Disaster Recovery as a Service Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Service Type

6.1 Backup and Recovery Services

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Real-time Replication Services

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Data Protection Services

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Professional Services

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Major Types

6.4.2.1 Training, Education, and Consulting Services

6.4.2.2 Support and Maintenance Services

6.4.3 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Service Provider

7.1 Cloud Service Providers

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Managed Service Providers

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Telecom and Communication Service Providers

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Deployment Model

8.1 Public Cloud

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Private Cloud

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Hybrid Cloud

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End-User

9.1 Large Enterprises

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Vertical

10.1 BFSI

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 IT

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Government

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Healthcare

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Manufacturing

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast

10.6 Others

10.6.1 Market Trends

10.6.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 North America

11.2 Asia Pacific

11.3 Europe

11.4 Latin America

11.5 Middle East and Africa



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Amazon Web Services

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2 Bluelock LLC

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3 C and W Business Ltd.

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4 Geminare Incorporated

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5 IBM Corporation

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 iLand Internet Solutions Corporation

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7 Infrascale Inc.

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8 Microsoft Corporation

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.9 Recovery Point Systems Inc.

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10 Sungard Availability Services LP

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11 TierPoint LLC

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m3fwv3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900