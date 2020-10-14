Pune, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Oncology Biosimilars Market is poised for rapid growth as patents of expensive biologic drugs are on the verge of expiration.

Key insights in this regard have been shared by Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Oncology Biosimilars Market Size, Share And Global Trend By Drug Class (mAb, G-CSF, Hematopoietic Agents, Others), By Type of Cancer (Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Stomach Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Blood Cancer, Brain Cancer, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), And Geography Forecast Till 2026”.

The report puts together important factors influencing the market’s growth trajectory. A biosimilar is a biological product that is highly, but not entirely, similar to its reference biologic. For example, Amjevita became the first approved biosimilar for Humira that is used to treat rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

Highlights of the Report:

Analysis of the impact of Covid-19 that the market would face in the near future.

In-depth analysis of the growth drivers and obstacles.

Profile of all the companies operating in the market.

Elaborate data about the dominating region.

Competitive landscape consisting of mergers & acquisitions, investments, partnerships, new product launches, opening of new facilities, and new contracts.





Biosimilars Prove to be More Cost Effective

Even though biologic drugs are highly effective and have fewer side effects, they are expensive and put great financial burden on the patient. Biosimilars offer the ideal alternative as they are similar to their reference biologic in terms of chemical structure, but cost a lot lesser than their underlying biologic counterpart. They have also shown to have high effectiveness in treating diseases.

Their demand has been steadily rising in treating cancer patients, who were hitherto being treated by the expensive biologic drugs. High cost of drugs, coupled with even higher consultation and hospital, drains patients financially. This has been confirmed by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality who estimated that close $80 billion were spent by Americans for cancer treatments in 2015. The need for cost savings by cancer patients is expected to be a key factor in the growth of the global Oncology Biosimilars Market.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has shattered the economy worldwide. Many hospitals are exhibiting a lower number of beds for coronavirus positive patients. Until and unless a vaccine is discovered, we are unable to estimate the timeline up to when this situation would continue. Our elaborate research reports will help you in generating more revenues by choosing the correct strategy.





Complexity in Manufacturing of Biosimilars Likely to Hinder Its Market Growth

The global Oncology Biosimilars Market may suffer setbacks with regard to manufacturing of biosimilars. The main reason for this is the complex molecular structure of biosimilars. Pharmaceuticals engaged in manufacturing biosimilars need to invest more in R & D which will push up the costs of their products. They will also have to do multiple clinical tests to prove the efficacy of the drugs.

Given their complex nature, obtaining regulatory approvals for biosimilars will be hard, particularly for those treating cancer. For example, prior to the Supreme Court’s ruling, biosimilar applicants had to wait for six months to get FDA approval. This might negatively impact the growth of the global Oncology Biosimilars Market.

Strong Competition is Expected to Make the Market Dynamic

Competitors are taking decisive steps to stay ahead of the curve in the global Oncology Biosimilars Market. This is mainly done through diversifying product portfolios, introduction of innovative products, filing for patents, and increased investment in research. For example, Pfizer’s oncology biosimilar, Trazimera, received FDA approval in early 2019. The drug has been developed to treat multiple types of cancer. The potential held by this fast growing market is likely to increase the intensity of competition during the forecast period.





List of Key Players in the Global Oncology Biosimilars Market:

Sandoz International GmbH

Celltrion Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Samsung Bioepis

Biogen International

Merck & Co., Inc.

Coherus Biosciences

Among Regional Markets, North America and Europe to Have the Largest Share

Higher prevalence of cancer and presence of stringent regulatory have enabled North America and Europe to emerge dominant in the global Oncology Biosimilars Market in the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is also slated to emerge as a strong regional market, mainly owing to the growing populations and healthcare awareness in India and China. The Associated Chamber of Commerce reports that the global Oncology Biosimilars Market will reach $240 billion and the Indian market would touch $35 billion by 2030.





Segmentation of the Global Oncology Biosimilars Market:

By Drug Class

• mAb (monoclonal antibodies)

• G-CSF

• Hematopoietic Agents

• Others

By Type of Cancer

• Lung Cancer

• Breast Cancer

• Prostate Cancer

• Stomach Cancer

• Cervical Cancer

• Blood Cancer

• Brain Cancer

• Others

By Distribution Channel

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

• Online Pharmacies

By Geography

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





