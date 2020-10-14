Dublin, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "OpenStack Service Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global openstack service market grew at a CAGR of around 25% during 2014-2019. OpenStack is an open source platform which allows the user to freely access the source code, modify it and share it with the users at large. It is a type of Infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) that facilitates communication and storage between the hardware device of the computer and the cloud.



It comprises various computing services such as object and block storages, and networking and shared file systems. It can be utilized for web hosting, conducting big data projects, delivery of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and effectively utilizing resources through a web interface. It offers high efficiency, on-demand services, resource pooling, high flexibility and agility. As a result, the service finds wide application in medium and large enterprises along with the manufacturing, telecommunication and energy industries.



The increasing demand for cloud-based and internet-enabled services is the key factor driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, OpenStack offers high cost-efficiency by positioning virtual computing infrastructure that gives control to the user and allows making changes to the hardware or software component in the system.



Additionally, it assists organizations in terms of operational effectiveness and financial management that has led to its increased adoption across various industries. The free availability of OpenStack platform, easy deployment and wide adoption of big data analytics across telecom verticals and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are further driving the market growth. Moreover, technological advancements in OpenStack infrastructure are providing increased capacities for heterogeneous enterprises that require better speed and developer experience, thus resulting in increased adoption of the service. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.



Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Bright Computing Inc., Canonical, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell EMC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM, Mirantis Inc., Oracle Corporation, Rackspace Inc., Red Hat Inc., SUSE, VMware Inc., etc.



