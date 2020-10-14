MONTREAL, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niobay Metals Inc. (“NioBay” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NBY) is pleased to announce results of an independent Preliminary Economic Assessment (the “PEA’’) for its wholly-owned James Bay Niobium project (the “Project”), located 40 km south of the island of Moose Factory, Northern Ontario. The PEA was prepared with independent engineering firm G Mining Services Inc. (“G Mining”).
A conference call will be held on Wednesday, October 14th at 16:00 EST. Dial-in information can be found below.
Because of the geometry and location of the deposit, three mining scenarios were evaluated i.e. open pit (scenario #1), underground (scenario #3) and a hybrid of both mining methods (scenario #2). Details of the financial and technical highlights of all three scenarios are available on the NioBay website at http://niobaymetals.com/wp/en/home-2/
Table 1: PEA Highlights (all figures in CAD$ unless otherwise noted)
|Open Pit
|Open Pit + UG
|Underground
|Pre-Tax Internal Rate of Return (IRR)
|33.6%
|33.4%
|26.0%
|Pre-Tax Net Present Value (NPV) 8%
|$1,475 M
|$1,268 M
|$1,104 M
|Pre-Tax Payback (years)
|2.6 years
|2.5 years
|3.8 years
|After-Tax Internal Rate of Return (IRR)
|27.5%
|27.0%
|21.6%
|After-Tax Net Present Value (NPV) 8%
|$1,008 M
|$856 M
|$733 M
|After-Tax Payback (years)
|3.2 years
|3.1 years
|4.3 years
|Pre-Production CAPEX (incl 25% Contingency)
|$510.5 M
|$482.0 M
|$579 M
|Average Annual LOM Niobium Production
|5,470 t Nb
|6,213 t Nb
|6,283 t Nb
|Mine Life
|30 years
|23 years
|23 years
|Total Mineral Resources Mined
|70.8 Mt
|53.7 Mt
|53.6 Mt
|Average Grade Mined
|0.44 % Nb2O5
|0.51 % Nb2O5
|0.51 % Nb2O5
|Gross Revenue After Royalties (LOM)
|$9,264 M
|$8,360
|$8,454
|After-tax Operating Cash Flow (LOM)
|$3,581 M
|$2,696 M
|$2,536 M
|C1 Costs over LOM*
|US$16.10 / kg Nb
|US$18.45 / kg Nb
|US$19.11 / kg Nb
|$48.48/t
|$63.85/t
|$66.94
|All-in Costs (sustaining CAPEX + Closure + OPEX)
|US$17.58/kg Nb
|US$20.52 / kg Nb
|US$21.43 / kg Nb
|$52.93 / t
|$70.98 / t
|$75.08 / t
|LOM Niobium Price
|US$45/kg Nb
|US$45/kg Nb
|US$45/kg Nb
|Exchange Rate (CAD/USD)
|1.30
|1.30
|1.30
*C1 Cost is mine site, transport, marketing and royalty
Claude Dufresne, President & CEO, commented: We are very pleased to finally be able to demonstrate the value of the James Bay Project as highlighted with the PEA. All three scenarios deliver robust returns but also provide strong and long-term economic opportunities to shareholders and to local stakeholders.”
Claude Dufresne continued: “We are excited to move to the next phase that will include a definition drilling program, baseline and technical studies, and strengthen our engagement and business relationship with Moose Cree First Nation and other stakeholders.”
Table 2: Capital Costs
|Capital Costs by Area (in CAD$M)
|Open Pit
|OP + UG
|Underground
|Infrastructure
|133,575
|133,575
|112,615
|Power & Electrical
|31,485
|31,485
|31,485
|Water & Tailings
|31,413
|13,575
|20,482
|Mining U/G
|-
|-
|117,729
|Mining Pre-production
|31,312
|31,338
|-
|Mining Equipment OP
|29,405
|29,405
|-
|Process Plant
|69,985
|69,985
|99,985
|Other Equipment
|5,613
|5,614
|5,612
|Total Direct
|332,788
|314,977
|387,908
|Construction Indirect
|35,018
|32,699
|34,772
|General Services
|40,406
|37,730
|40,122
|Pre-Prod, Startup, Commission
|150
|150
|150
|Contingency
|102,090
|96,389
|115,738
|Total Indirect
|177,664
|166,968
|190,782
|Total CAPEX
|510,452
|481,945
|578,691
|Sustaining Costs
|283,163
|359,123
|416,080
|Closure Costs
|32,418
|23,992
|20,692
Table 3: Operating Costs
|Operating Costs by Area ($/t)
|Open Pit
|OP + UG
|Underground
|Mining Costs*
|12.13
|26.42
|29.44
|Processing Costs
|14.60
|14.62
|14.62
|Converter Costs
|11.48
|12.76
|12.89
|G&A
|10.00
|10.00
|10.00
|Total
|48.48
|63.85
|66.94
|US$/ kg Nb
|16.10
|18.45
|19.11
*Unit mining cost of $4.43/t based on 1.8 strip ratio and including stockpile rehandle.
Opportunities to Enhance Value
Trade-off studies will be performed to determine the most suitable mining scenario among the three contemplated. Below are examples of items and programs to enhance the Project’s value to be included in an eventual Feasibility Study:
Exploration Potential
Sensitivity
The James Bay Project is expected to be a long-term robust operation and profitable at a variety of prices and assumptions. The niobium price used in the PEA is based on the expected mid-term (five years) price and supported by other niobium projects’ price assumptions. Two lower price stress test scenarios were run to better ascertain the viability of the Project.
Table 4: Sensitivity to Metal Price
|Scenarios
|Niobium Price (US$/kg)
|35
|40
|45*
|50
|55
|Open Pit Scenario
|After-Tax NPV 8% (C$ M)
|490
|749
|1,008
|1,268
|1,527
|After-Tax IRR (%)
|18.2%
|22.9%
|27.5%
|31.8%
|36.0%
|After-Tax Payback (yrs)
|4.9
|3.8
|3.2
|2.7
|2.3
|Open Pit & Underground
|After-Tax NPV 8% (C$ M)
|341
|599
|856
|1,114
|1,372
|After-Tax IRR (%)
|16.5%
|21.9%
|27.0%
|31.8%
|36.3%
|After-Tax Payback (yrs)
|5.7
|4.3
|3.1
|2.6
|2.3
|Underground
|After-Tax NPV 8% (C$ M)
|210
|473
|733
|992
|1,251
|After-Tax IRR (%)
|12.4%
|17.2%
|21.6%
|25.7%
|29.5%
|After-Tax Payback (yrs)
|6.6
|5.12
|4.3
|3.7
|3.2
* Base case scenario price assumption
Mining
Metallurgy and Processing
Proposed Infrastructure
Environment and Closure Plan
Stakeholder Engagement
Mineral Resource Estimation (MRE) Highlights
The updated Mineral Resource estimate prepared by RPA is summarized in Table 4. The Mineral Resources conform to Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves dated May 10, 2014 (CIM (2014) definitions).
TABLE 4: MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE AS OF JULY 9, 2020 AS REPORTED BY RPA
|Category
|Tonnage
(Mt)
|Grade
(% Nb2O5)
|Contained Nb2O5
(M kg)
|Indicated
|29.7
|0.53
|158
|Inferred
|33.8
|0.52
|177
Notes:
The PEA is preliminary in nature, includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA will be realized. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
Independent Qualified Persons
This PEA was prepared for NioBay by G Mining Services, and other industry consultants, all Qualitied Persons (“QP”) under National Instrument 43-101. The study was coordinated by the Company CEO Claude Dufresne P.Eng.. The QPs have reviewed and approved the content of this press release. The Company and independent QPs include:
Louis-Pierre Gignac P. Eng, M.Sc.A, CFA, Antoine Champagne P. Eng, Paul Murphy, P. Eng. and Carl Michaud P. Eng. (G Mining Services Inc)
Jacquelin Gauthier, P. Geo (Niobay Metals Inc), Pierre Pelletier P. Eng (Consultant Metallurgy)
About NioBay Metals Inc.
NioBay Metals Inc. is a mining exploration company holding a 100% interest in the James Bay Niobium Project located 45 km south of Moosonee, in the James Bay Lowlands in Ontario. NioBay also holds a 72.5% interest in the Crevier niobium and tantalum project located in Quebec and a 47% direct participation in mineral titles situated in the Chibougamau, Quebec, under a joint venture agreement with SOQUEM.
Cautionary Statement
The reader is advised that the PEA summarized in this press release is preliminary in nature and is intended to provide an initial, high-level review of the project’s economic potential and design options. The PEA mine plan and economic model includes numerous assumptions and the use of Inferred Resources. Inferred Resources are considered to be too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA will be realized.
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information under the provisions of Canadian securities laws. Such statements are necessarily based upon a number of beliefs, assumptions, and opinions of management on the date the statements are made and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those anticipated or projected. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors should change, except as required by law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
