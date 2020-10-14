BOSTON, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APRE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics to reactivate mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53, today announced the launch of p53reactivation.com. The new website contributes to Aprea’s disease awareness initiative to educate healthcare professionals on the importance of p53 mutations in cancer and reactivation of mutant p53 as a potential therapeutic option for the treatment of cancer.



“Mutations in p53 are present in approximately half of all cancers and are often associated with poor treatment outcomes and resistance to traditional anti-cancer therapies,” said Eyal Attar, M.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Aprea Therapeutics. “Knowledge of the poor prognoses that accompany p53 mutations, the availability of diagnostic tests for their identification, and awareness of mutant p53 reactivation as a potential targeted therapeutic option, may collectively advance detection and treatment for cancer patients with this important and significant unmet medical need.”

