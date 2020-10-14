TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Labrador Gold Corp. (TSX.V:LAB | OTCQX:NKOSF | FNR: 2N6) (“LabGold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the mobilization of a drill and crew to its Kingsway Project near Gander Newfoundland. The Kingsway project is located within the highly prospective Gander Gold District along strike to the northeast of New Found Gold Corp’s gold discovery announced earlier this year.



LabGold currently has exploration approval for an initial 2,600 metres of rotary air blast drilling (RAB) in up to 30 holes and has applied for a further 2,000 metres. Drill holes will test coincident gold in soil and VLF-EM anomalies, a strategy that has historically led to the discovery of new occurrences. The initial drilling will be carried out in five areas of the property including around the Cracker and Appleton #2 gold showings. Historical grab samples from these showings assayed from below detection (<5ppb) up to 61.73g/t Au and 4.96g/t Au, respectively.

“We are excited to get a drill mobilized to the property in our first season on the Kingsway Project. Our crews have worked hard to get us to the point where we have defined targets to test on each of the three licenses,” said Roger Moss, President and CEO of the Company. “We benefitted from a large geochemical database that allowed us to rapidly focus on the most prospective areas within the property. We will continue following up the gold anomalies in this database to generate a pipeline of areas to drill.“

Roger Moss, PhD., P.Geo., President and CEO of LabGold, a Qualified Person in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI 43-101, has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this release.

The Company gratefully acknowledges the Newfoundland and Labrador Ministry of Natural Resources’ Junior Exploration Assistance (JEA) Program for its financial support for exploration of the Kingsway property.

About Labrador Gold

Labrador Gold is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of prospective gold projects in Eastern Canada.

In early March 2020, Labrador Gold acquired the option to earn a 100% interest in the Kingsway project in the Gander area of Newfoundland. The property is along strike to the northeast of New Found Gold’s discovery of 92.86 g/t Au over 19.0 metres on their Queensway property. (Note that mineralization hosted on adjacent or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company’s property). In early July 2020, the Company signed an option agreement to acquire a third license to add to the property package which now covers approximately 77 km2. Infrastructure in the area is excellent located just 18km from the town of Gander with road access to the project, nearby electricity and abundant local water.

The Hopedale gold property covers much of the Florence Lake greenstone belt that stretches over 60 km. The belt is typical of greenstone belts around the world but has been underexplored by comparison. Initial work by Labrador Gold has identified a 3 kilometre mineralized section of the northern portion of the belt in the vicinity of the known Thurber Dog gold showing where grab samples assayed up to 7.8g/t gold.

The Ashuanipi gold project is located just 35 km from the historical iron ore mining community of Schefferville, which is linked by rail to the port of Sept Iles, Quebec in the south. The claim blocks cover large lake sediment gold anomalies that, with the exception of local prospecting, have not seen a systematic modern day exploration program. Results of the exploration to date show gold anomalies in soils and lake sediments over a 15 kilometre long by 2 to 6 kilometre wide north-south trend and over a 14 kilometre long by 2 to 4 kilometre wide east-west trend.

The Company has 93,294,175 common shares issued and outstanding and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LAB.

