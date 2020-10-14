NEWARK, Calif., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rain Therapeutics Inc., a privately-held, clinical stage biotechnology company focused on targeted therapies for patients with cancer, today announced a late-breaking presentation at the 32nd EORTC-NCI-AACR Virtual Symposium being held October 24-25, 2020. The oral presentation will provide an update on data from the Phase 1 clinical trial of RAIN-32 (Milademetan), an oral MDM2 inhibitor.



Additional presentation details can be found below:

Oral Presentation

Title: Milademetan, an oral MDM2 inhibitor, in well-differentiated/dedifferentiated liposarcoma: results from a phase 1 study in patients with solid tumors or lymphomas

Session Title: New Drugs on the Horizon

Presenter: Mrinal M. Gounder, M.D., Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Session Date: Sunday, October 25

Session Time: 9:00 p.m. – 10:45 p.m. CET/4:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. EDT

Presentation Time: 10:00 p.m. CET/5:00 p.m. EDT

The session will be followed by a Q&A from 10:10 p.m.to 10:30 p.m. CET/5:10 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. EDT. Additional details can be found on the conference website.

About RAIN-32

RAIN-32 has been evaluated in patients with various solid tumors, acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), and has received Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of liposarcoma. RAIN-32 also has been evaluated in continuous and intermittent dose schedules that may offer a differentiated tolerability profile as compared to other MDM2 programs.

A separate clinical study for RAIN-32 is ongoing to evaluate safety and efficacy in patients with FLT3-ITD AML in combination with the FLT3 inhibitor, quizartinib. In addition, multiple investigator sponsored studies are being conducted by MD Anderson Cancer Center (MDACC) as well as National Cancer Center Hospital (NCCH) in Tokyo, Japan.

About Rain Therapeutics Inc.

Rain Therapeutics Inc. is a privately-held biotechnology company developing targeted therapies for patients with cancer. Rain’s lead program is RAIN-32, a small molecule MDM2 inhibitor for patients with well-differentiated and de-differentiated liposarcoma, and other indications exhibiting MDM2 gene amplification or overexpression. RAIN-32 has completed clinical trials in certain solid tumors and hematological malignancies and has received FDA Orphan Drug Designation for patients with liposarcoma. Tarloxotinib, a hypoxia-activated pan-HER inhibitor is in clinical trials for patients with non-small cell lung cancer with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations and HER2 activating mutations, as well as a tumor-agnostic cohort for patients with NRG1, EGFR, HER2, and HER4 fusions. Rain is also developing a potential first-in-class inhibitor of RAD52 in the DNA Damage Response (DDR) pathway as a synthetic lethal strategy for tumors with BRCA1/2 mutations. For more information, visit www.rainthera.com.

