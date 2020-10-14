New York, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capsule8, the pioneer behind production-ready infrastructure security for Linux systems, today announced that it has been named the winner of the “Endpoint Security Innovation of the Year” award in the fourth annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market today.

Capsule8 is for organizations operating on Linux who need production-ready infrastructure security. Built specifically for Linux, Capsule8 delivers investigations, detection and protection across cloud-native platforms and data centers, designed for the uptime, stability and performance requirements that modern, large-scale IT operations expect. Capsule8 Protect is architected in a fundamentally different way than traditional EDR and EPP solutions to provide the best possible detection and investigation capabilities for Linux and the public cloud, as well as to ensure a performant solution that Operations teams will actually allow in their production infrastructure.

“The requirements for protecting Linux production environments are vastly different from those of securing end-user devices and Capsule8 understands those differences. Our solution was built from the ground up to focus on the specific needs of production Linux, providing visibility and protection while guarding I.T. operations from downtime and disruption,” said Capsule8 Co-founder and CEO, John Viega. “This 2020 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award is a fantastic validation of the success in our approach and our proprietary technology in executing on this unique approach.”

“Securing a Linux production environment is not as simple as porting over Windows security and now with the addition of critical concepts such as containers, there has been a huge gap in security. Capsule8 Protect is filling that gap,” said Capsule8 Chief Product Officer Rob Harrison. “Capsule8 is leading this shift in Linux production security and we are grateful for the 2020 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award acknowledging and recognizing this innovation.”

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 3,750 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

“Capsule8 is delivering a breakthrough platform here, addressing an underserved part of the market to provide detection and response for Linux, whether in the cloud or the datacenter, in containers, virtual machines, or bare metal,” said James Johnson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. “We are excited to see Capsule8 filling a much needed niche in the cybersecurity space and we are pleased to recognize Capsule8 with our ‘Endpoint Security Innovation of the Year’ award in the 2020 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program.

