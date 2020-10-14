LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Stock2Me Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.



The Stock2Me Podcast features a fascinating array of companies and individuals, many of whom are actively revolutionizing age-old business practices within their respective markets. Stock2Me’s latest podcast features Chris Lahiji, president of LD Micro, and Christopher Miglino, CEO and founder of SRAX Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX).

The two executives joined the show to discuss the recent acquisition of LD Micro, a leading data and event company serving the small and micro-cap space, by SRAX, a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through its SaaS platform, Sequire. SRAX announced the closing of the acquisition on Sept. 16, 2020, noting that LD Micro will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of SRAX and will continue to employ Lahiji, its founder, as its president.

“If you look at what we’ve built at LD, we’ve had a lot of interest over the last 11 or 12 years in getting acquired, but the reality was that every single organization wanted to use the community that we had built for the wrong purposes,” Lahiji stated in the interview. “Christopher Miglino was the only guy who came to me and essentially asked the right questions and found a way of taking what we had built since 2002 and enhancing it. … With SRAX, I have the ability to increase my reach by more than 100-fold without having to sacrifice anything that has been built prior to [the acquisition]. The dynamics that they bring to the table for LD are incalculable.”

“LD Micro was always the best conference that we would go to. We always met the most interesting and notable investors there,” Miglino added. “As we started to develop our Sequire platform for public companies, we thought it would be a great match to bring that community together with Sequire so that we could help issuers on our platform get more exposure to additional investors. … Instead of just presenting to a room of 50 people, companies can present to 10,000 people or 100,000 people or a million people, virtually. We think the combination of technology and physical events is going to do really, really well together.”

Join InvestorBrandNetwork’s Stuart Smith, LD Micro’s Chris Lahiji and SRAX’s Christopher Miglino in exploring how SRAX intends to leverage the opportunities presented by the LD Micro acquisition to better serve both publicly traded companies and the investment community.

To hear the whole episode and subscribe for future episodes, visit: https://podcast.stock2me.com

The latest installment of The Stock2Me Podcast continues to reinforce InvestorBrandNetwork’s commitment to the expansion of its robust network of brands, client partners, followers and the growing IBN Podcast Series. For more than 15 years, IBN has leveraged this commitment to provide unparalleled distribution and corporate messaging solutions to 500+ public and private companies.

To learn more about IBN’s achievements and milestones via a visual timeline, visit: https://IBN.fm/TimeLine

About InvestorBrandNetwork

The InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information on IBN, visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com.

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: https://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com