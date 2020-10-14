Dublin, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canadian Consumer Payments Survey, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in dramatic shifts in consumer spending and payment habits in Canada as a result of unprecedented measures taken to curb the spread of the disease.
Canadian Consumer Payments Survey, 2020, a primary tracking research study conducted online among 2,000+ online adult Canadians, examines the attitudes, payments behaviour and preferences of Canadian consumers across all major payment modalities prior to, and in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It provides subscribers with the essential insights into consumer payments in Canada, critical to effective business planning and product development in this turbulent environment.
Canadian Consumer Payments Survey, 2020 is the most comprehensive consumer payments survey in Canada and includes an analysis of the awareness, current usage, and future usage intentions of both traditional and emerging payment instruments. In the 2020 survey, the analyst also included a special section on COVID-19 and how this has impacted consumer payment preferences.
The primary objective of the 2020 Canadian Consumer Payment Survey is to track payment preferences and payment behaviour of Canadian consumers. This year, a particularly important objective was to assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the payments behaviour and expectations of Canadian consumers.
The 2020 survey will include the following forms of consumer payments:
New this Year!
A strategic resource for payment professionals, Canadian Consumer Payments Survey, 2020 is an essential companion to Canadian Payments Forecast, 2020.
Now in its seventh year of publication, this report will provide in-depth insights into consumer payment trends and dynamics in Canada.
Methodology:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Detailed Findings
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1qqg5g
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: