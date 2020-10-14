Dublin, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canadian Consumer Payments Survey, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in dramatic shifts in consumer spending and payment habits in Canada as a result of unprecedented measures taken to curb the spread of the disease.



Canadian Consumer Payments Survey, 2020, a primary tracking research study conducted online among 2,000+ online adult Canadians, examines the attitudes, payments behaviour and preferences of Canadian consumers across all major payment modalities prior to, and in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It provides subscribers with the essential insights into consumer payments in Canada, critical to effective business planning and product development in this turbulent environment.

Canadian Consumer Payments Survey, 2020 is the most comprehensive consumer payments survey in Canada and includes an analysis of the awareness, current usage, and future usage intentions of both traditional and emerging payment instruments. In the 2020 survey, the analyst also included a special section on COVID-19 and how this has impacted consumer payment preferences.

The primary objective of the 2020 Canadian Consumer Payment Survey is to track payment preferences and payment behaviour of Canadian consumers. This year, a particularly important objective was to assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the payments behaviour and expectations of Canadian consumers.



The 2020 survey will include the following forms of consumer payments:

Cash

Cheques

Debit cards

Credit cards

Contactless payments

Mobile payments

Online purchases

Preauthorized payments

Bill payments

Prepaid cards

Gift cards

P2P payments

International remittances

Virtual currencies

New this Year!

Wearables

Loyalty Redemption

A strategic resource for payment professionals, Canadian Consumer Payments Survey, 2020 is an essential companion to Canadian Payments Forecast, 2020.



Now in its seventh year of publication, this report will provide in-depth insights into consumer payment trends and dynamics in Canada.



Methodology:

Online research

Canadians aged 18 and over

Nationally balanced sample

Sample size, n=2,000+

Fieldwork conducted in April 2020

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

Background and Objectives

How did we do it? - Methodology

Significance Testing

Sample Profile

The View from 30,000 FT

COVID-19 Impact Summary

2. Detailed Findings

Payment Preferences

Bank Branch and ABM Visits

Cash Withdrawals

Cheque Payments

Interac and Scheme Debit

Credit Cards

Contactless Payments

Mobile Payments

Online Purchases and Payments

Online Bill Payments

Preauthorized Payments

Loyalty Redemptions

Wearables

Prepaid Cards (Payment Brands)

Gift Cards

Person-to-Person (P2P) Payments

International Remittances

Virtual Currencies

Companies Mentioned



Aeroplan

AIR MILES

AliPay

Amazon

American Express

Apple

Bank of Montreal

CAA

Canadian Tire

Esso

Ethereum

Fitbit

Garmin

Google

HBC

Huawei

Indigo

Interac

LG

MasterCard

Metro

Motorola

PayPal

Petro-Canada

President's Choice

Royal Bank of Canada

Samsung

Scotiabank

Sobeys

Starbucks

Swatch

TD Bank

Uber

UnionPay

Visa

WeChat

Western Union

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1qqg5g

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900