The COVID-19 pandemic has seen drastic changes to the performance of the Canadian economy, and dramatic shifts in consumer spending and payment habits.
Canadian Payments Forecast, 2020 provides detailed insights into how the unprecedented developments in the Canadian economy brought about by responses to the COVID-19 pandemic have affected consumer payments in Canada, and how this is likely to play out in the coming years in the context of new technologies, business models and fintechs that are instrumental in shaping this future.
Drawing on survey research from more than 2,000 Canadian consumers, Canadian Payments Forecast, 2020 is a critical strategic resource for payment professionals, providing essential in-depth insights and forecasts across all consumer payment modalities to facilitate effective strategic planning and product development in the wake of the pandemic.
Canadian Payments Forecast, 2020 provides an in-depth analysis of each of the major consumer payment segments in the Canadian market. Detailed five-year forecasts are presented on consumer payments and related acceptance infrastructure.
Payment types included in the report:
Included in this year's comprehensive update of the report:
Recognized by industry leaders as the most comprehensive, authoritative, and independent review of the market available in Canada, Canadian Payments Forecast is now in its 10th year of publication. A strategic resource for payment professionals, the report provides essential in-depth planning information for anyone responsible for achieving growth in Canada's payment industry.
Methodology:
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. MARKET ANALYSIS
Companies Mentioned
