Dublin, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canadian Payments Forecast, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The COVID-19 pandemic has seen drastic changes to the performance of the Canadian economy, and dramatic shifts in consumer spending and payment habits.



Canadian Payments Forecast, 2020 provides detailed insights into how the unprecedented developments in the Canadian economy brought about by responses to the COVID-19 pandemic have affected consumer payments in Canada, and how this is likely to play out in the coming years in the context of new technologies, business models and fintechs that are instrumental in shaping this future.



Drawing on survey research from more than 2,000 Canadian consumers, Canadian Payments Forecast, 2020 is a critical strategic resource for payment professionals, providing essential in-depth insights and forecasts across all consumer payment modalities to facilitate effective strategic planning and product development in the wake of the pandemic.



Canadian Payments Forecast, 2020 provides an in-depth analysis of each of the major consumer payment segments in the Canadian market. Detailed five-year forecasts are presented on consumer payments and related acceptance infrastructure.

Payment types included in the report:

Cash

Cheques

Debit cards

Credit cards

Contactless payments

Mobile payments

Online purchases

Preauthorized payments

Bill payments

Prepaid cards

Gift cards

P2P payments

International remittances

Virtual currencies

Included in this year's comprehensive update of the report:

In-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on prospects for the Canadian economy, personal consumption expenditure, and the retail sector

Analysis and forecast for each major consumer payment segment in the wake of the pandemic

An in-depth assessment of the penetration and acceptance of emerging payment technologies and how these will shape the post=pandemic era in payments

Key Indicator tables for all major payment modes

Recognized by industry leaders as the most comprehensive, authoritative, and independent review of the market available in Canada, Canadian Payments Forecast is now in its 10th year of publication. A strategic resource for payment professionals, the report provides essential in-depth planning information for anyone responsible for achieving growth in Canada's payment industry.



Methodology:

Desk research

Executive interviews

Excerpts from primary market research among 2,000 consumers

Analysis and insight, based on 30 years of advising clients in the international payments market

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION

Objectives

Methodology

Forecasts

Currency

Some Notes on this Year's Report

Document Navigation

Acknowledgments

List of Abbreviations

2. MARKET ANALYSIS

The Canadian Economy

Cash

Cheques

Debit

Credit Cards

Contactless

Mobile

Online

Bill Payments and Transfers

Wearable Payments

Prepaid Cards (Payment Brands)

Gift Cards

Person-to-Person (P2P) Payments

International Remittances

Virtual Currencies

Consumer Payments in Perspective

Companies Mentioned



AliPay

Amazon

American Express

Apple

ATMIA

Bank of Canada

Canadian Bankers Association

Conference Board of Canada

Ethereum

Fitbit

Google

Interac

Lyft

MasterCard

Payments Canada

PayPal

Royal Bank of Canada

Samsung

Starbucks

TD Bank

Uber

UnionPay

Visa

WeChat

Western Union

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h3zvsx

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900