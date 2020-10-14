Health Karma is selected by one of New York's largest brokerage firms with over 800 agents.



Fort Lauderdale, FL, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- MediXall Group Inc. (OTCQB: MDXL), a technology and innovation-driven organization focused on reducing healthcare costs and transforming the patient-provider experience through the launch of its Health Karma™ platform, is excited to announce that Oxford Property Group, one of New York's largest brokerage firms with over 800 agents, has selected Health Karma to help their agents better engage and navigate their healthcare through personalized insights.

With this announcement, Health Karma will be launching its platform to employers, small businesses, and other organizations to give their employees and members access to all of their healthcare and benefits information in one place, with an easy-to-use, personalized experience that can help guide them to better health decisions. Health Karma will leverage this partnership to work with more employers in the coming months.

Co-founder and CEO of Oxford Property Group, Adam Mahfouda, set out to create the real estate company he wished existed. With a background in residential rentals and sales, he knew that finding a new home could be frustrating for clients and how to make it better. Over 3,000 transactions and 800 agents later, Oxford Property Group has grown into the place that Adam always wanted it to be, providing an essential service that's the best in NYC.

“At Oxford, we use our unique real estate expertise and market intelligence to develop innovative, tailored solutions that help our clients succeed,” said Adam Mahfouda. “Health Karma gives us the chance to further extend this same philosophy to our own agents -- we have always wanted to provide our agents with health benefits, so we see this as an affordable way for Oxford to provide them with greater access to care and the information they need to make the best and most cost-effective healthcare decisions for them, which is vital at a time like this.”

Oxford agents can think of Health Karma as their personal hub for all things health and wellness. The Company is on a mission to deliver the healthcare experience everyone deserves. From choosing a doctor and managing bills to understanding benefits, Oxford agents can actively and confidently manage their healthcare anywhere, anytime, whether they have insurance or not.

In just a couple of taps on the Health Karma app, Oxford employees can:

Talk to a Doctor Virtually 24/7/365

Find a Healthcare Provider or Facility

Track and Review Current Plan Usage - All in Real-Time

Personalized Cost Estimates

Find Rx Savings

Send Medical Records

“We are proud to work with Oxford, a nationally recognized leader in real estate who is equally committed to the same level of excellence when it comes to investing in their agents by providing them with the tools and solutions needed to succeed,” said Michael Swartz, President of Health Karma. “With the Health Karma platform, Oxford is empowering its agents to make the most of their healthcare, including accessing the right programs, care and providers for themselves and families.”

As the New York City market continues to evolve, so does Oxford. Now with over 800+ agents, Oxford is one of the largest real estate firms in New York City. Having Health Karma and Oxford joining forces will only expand on the values they both share which is innovation, iteration and giving people the resources they need to thrive.

Oxford equips their agents with the resources and access to everything they need to close deals, over and over again. They have the latest technology and software so that they can focus on what really matters: their clients. This partnership will enable Oxford to provide a solution to their agents to help them manage their entire healthcare process while giving them a more complete picture of their healthcare by bringing everything together.

About MediXall Group, Inc.

MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB: MDXL) is a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured around delivering products and services to make it easier for consumers to learn, decide and pay for healthcare, without intruding on the important relationship with trusted doctors. The mission of the MediXall Group is to revolutionize the medical industry by improving communication; providing better technology and support services; and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer. By approaching the healthcare ecosystem as a whole, MediXall creates, invests and incubates companies that embody its mission statement. For more information, please visit www.medixallgroup.com or call 954-908-3481.

Rebbeca Larger

786-886-4681

r.larger@waxcom.com