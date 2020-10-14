Reduces the hassles and risks of distributing, collecting, and archiving printed (paper) forms.



COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellinetics, Inc., (OTCQB: INLX) a cloud-based document solutions provider, announced today it has integrated Live FormsTM with their flagship IntelliCloud™ Document Management Platform. Live FormsTM enables Intellinetics to offer organizations an easy, affordable way to create mobile forms and automated workflows.

As organizations increasingly move to a remote workforce and respond to social distancing protocols, paper-based forms that require manual processing become difficult to distribute and collect, introduce risk and drive up operational costs.

IntelliCloud users can now replace paper forms with electronic forms to dramatically improve business process efficiency and better protect employees, customers, and others interacting with their business or school district.

IntelliCloud plus Live FormsTM provides a comprehensive paperless solution that streamlines the creation, distribution, completion, and processing of business forms such as employee onboarding packages. This solution increases data accuracy and decreases processing times through automated workflows, electronic signatures, and are automatically indexed into IntelliCloud for easy retrieval and archiving. Form data can also be shared with line-of-business applications for added productivity.

“We continue to deliver mission-critical solutions for risk and compliance-intensive markets,” said James F. DeSocio , President & CEO of Intellinetics. “Social distancing may be in effect for a long time and remote work has become a basic fact of working life for businesses and schools. Virus risk reduction is a new and important reason to mobilize paper forms, in addition to the traditional arguments for the paperless office that center on cost savings, efficiency, faster response, error reduction, and employee productivity. We believe integrating these benefits into our IntelliCloud document management platform helps us provide complete solutions to our customers while providing additional market opportunity.”

According to Leandro da Costa, Founder and VP of Business Development, frevvo, Inc., “Today’s work environment has increased the challenges associated with the delivery and execution of paper forms. The need to digitize paper-based and in-person processes are keys to delivering a positive, safe, and efficient experience. We are excited Live Forms™ is being integrated into Intellinetics software to enrich the in-depth functionality inherent in their software and to bring organizations closer to a paperless office.”

About Intellinetics, Inc.

Intellinetics, Inc., located in Columbus, Ohio, is a cloud-based document services software provider. Its IntelliCloud™ suite of solutions serve a mission-critical role for organizations in highly regulated, risk and compliance-intensive markets in Healthcare, K-12, Public Safety, Public Sector, Risk Management, Financial Services and beyond. IntelliCloud solutions make content secure, compliant, and process-ready to drive innovation, efficiencies and growth. Through its Image Technology Group and production scanning department, hundreds of millions of images have been converted from paper to digital, paper to microfilm, and microfiche to microfilm for business and federal, county, and municipal governments. Its operations in Madison Heights, Michigan, also provides its clients with long-term paper and microfilm storage and retrieval options. For additional information, please visit www.intellinetics.com .

About frevvo Inc.

frevvo is empowering businesses to create rich, dynamic Internet applications. By using just a web browser, frevvo’s highly collaborative Live Forms™ software enables companies to easily create digital forms with built-in business capabilities. Organizations can quickly add user-friendly forms to their web pages and connect them to users, data and applications. As a result, companies can simultaneously enhance end user experience as well as business efficiencies while gaining a competitive edge. For more information, please visit https://www.frevvo.com .