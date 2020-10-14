WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today business.com, a trusted source of information for small to medium-sized business looking to start, run or grow their operations, announced the formal launch of its “Best Picks” program. Driven by business.com’s extensive product reviews section, the program evaluates the industry’s best tools and services specifically designed to help small businesses grow. Reviewed and selected by a team of independent researchers, today’s newly released Best Pick selections highlight the solutions that help small business owners continue to adjust and grow in the face of COVID-19. To learn about our Best Picks or to read previous reviews on more than 200 products visit, www.business.com/buying-guides/.



Today’s Best Pick Winners include :

Business.com provides product reviews for small business owners across four main categories: finance, human resources, marketing, and technology. Researchers evaluate hundreds of vendors and products and work to pair them with the specific needs of a variety of small business types. Recommendations are then paired with deep resource-based content aimed at educating business owners on what best suits their needs and arming them with the information needed to make confident, knowledge-based buying decisions.



