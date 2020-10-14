ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A series of announcements from Grey Cloak Tech Inc., (OTC: GRCK) are the subject of this week’s issue of the Emerging Markets Report.



After the national news headlines of this week and perhaps because of this new world we all live in, the Company’s business model is at the very least, timely. Change is indeed in the air.

First off, the Company has spent the last 18 months quietly building a foundation with Q1 and Q2 filings showing large increases in year over year revenues while dramatically retiring huge debt, all while acquiring two nutraceutical subsidiaries. The Company recently announced it has filed to change its name to Healthy Extracts Inc. to better align with its science-based, proprietary exclusive products and intellectual properties. The name change better reflects the Company’s focus as it engages in the proprietary development of natural plant-based formulations, along with the sale and distribution of cardiovascular and neuro products. The trading symbol will also change to an as-yet undetermined new symbol.

That’s the first release that caught my eye. But the second one is the one that gives us reason to dig a little deeper.

As we now go through the common practice of wearing masks to prevent contraction of airborne diseases as a pandemic rages on and as flu season descends upon us, Grey Cloak/Healthy Extracts’ business model appears timely, if not well-positioned.

Here’s why, as explained with an excerpt from the most recent press release:

Grey Cloak Tech Inc. Introduces ‘Clinical IMMUNE™’ to Combat Respiratory Symptoms

“We are excited to introduce Clinical IMMUNE™, a truly unique product among all the immune products available in the market today. Consumers would have to take up to 22 pills a day to accomplish what Clinical IMMUNE™ does with just two pills. In addition, people could be spending up to $200 a month for the 11 key ingredients contained in Clinical IMMUNE™, all for under $40 a month,” commented Duke Pitts, President of Grey Cloak Tech. “Clinical IMMUNE™ is not only designed for today's conditions but is incredible for enhancing immune defense against flu and colds . We believe Clinical IMMUNE™ will become part of a daily health routine and one of our largest-selling products for years to come.”

It’s a bold statement from Gley Cloak’s president. But it’s also very, very clear that we are more conscious than ever about our immune health as well. And its obvious by the onboarding of masks by most in public spaces that not getting sick is a paramount concern.

These masks, you see, are meant to prevent pathogens from entering our lungs.

Grey Cloak/Healthy Extracts appears to have developed a product that may help deal with some of those pathogens should they get inside a person.

About Grey Cloak Tech, Inc.

The Company now has two distinct business lines. The Company is still engaged in the sale of cloud-based software to detect advertising fraud on the internet, and through the acquisition of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Eqova Life Sciences, the Company entered the business of distributing a full spectrum of hemp oil products.

About The Emerging Markets Report:

The Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting (EMC), a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing years of experience. Our network consists of stockbrokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

EMC does not verify or endorse any medical claims for any of its client companies.

EMC has been paid 15,000 dollars by Grey Cloak Tech Inc. for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to or from this editorial.

