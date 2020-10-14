BOSTON, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glasswing Ventures, an early-stage venture capital firm investing in the next generation of intelligent enterprise and frontier tech startups, today announced the appointment of Andrew Essex, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Plan A, a creative holding company based in NYC, Jeffery M. Dolce, Vice President and General Manager US Sales for Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, and David McLeod, Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer for Cox Enterprises, a leading communications, media and automotive services company to its Advisory Councils.



Glasswing Ventures’ Advisors are world-renowned AI experts, Fortune 500 executives and visionary entrepreneurs who exclusively support the firm and its portfolio companies. The firm’s Advisors are a cornerstone of the end-to-end Glasswing Platform that is designed to accelerate enterprising startups and help founders launch their companies, assemble powerhouse teams, acquire customers, and scale their ventures to the fullest potential.

Andrew Essex and Jeffery M. Dolce have been appointed to Glasswing’s Connect Council. Glasswing’s Connect Council members provide the firm and its portfolio companies with deep insights into new platforms, channels and enabling technologies that leverage AI to better understand consumer preferences and create experiences that redefine how consumers and enterprises connect with each other.

David McLeod has been appointed to Glasswing’s Protect Council whose members provide the firm and its portfolio companies with a holistic view of the ever-evolving security landscape. Both the Connect and Protect Councils are catalysts in extending the firm’s reach, and in helping build the most successful AI-powered enterprise companies in the market.

“In this disruptive era, as we look to solve some of the world’s most challenging problems, having an exclusive advisory council comprised of the world’s most brilliant minds in AI, academia, startups and Fortune 500 companies is a powerful and singular resource in the startup world and one that differentiates the Glasswing Platform,” said Rudina Seseri, Founder and Managing Partner, Glasswing Ventures. “We are delighted to welcome Andrew, Jeff, and David to our Councils and look forward to sharing their views, and unique knowledge in supporting our mission to bring AI to its full and positive potential in the broader ecosystem and society at large.”

