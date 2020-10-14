New web-based application increases data throughput speed by 3x and provides new levels of security and scalability

BEDFORD, Mass., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of application development and digital experience technologies, today announced that Constellation Financial Software has upgraded its Progress® OpenEdge® development platform instance to version 12.1. With the latest release and the implementation of Progress® Telerik® developer tooling and Progress® Kendo UI® for web development, Constellation evolved its Win32-based Lease & Loan Portfolio Management solution into a web-enabled product with greater security, performance and scalability.



As a premier software and service provider of CRM, origination, credit, document management, lease and loan portfolio management, Constellation wanted to evolve its ASSET solution from a Win32 client-server application to a web-based app with the features, speed, performance and security that their enterprise clients demand.

To accomplish this, Constellation upgraded to Progress OpenEdge 12.1 and adopted Progress Telerik UI for ASP.NET MVC and Progress Kendo UI to create a friendly, visually appealing frontend experience. With the Progress portfolio, Constellation could easily evolve its legacy system to one that enables customers to reap the benefits of a web-based platform while maintaining the security and performance benefits from OpenEdge. With the multi-threaded database capabilities, Constellation maximizes CPU usage on the database server and the remote server. For a company that caters to the financial services industry, security is a must.

OpenEdge 12.1 platform includes the latest version of OpenSSL and Spring security, fortifying secure communications and strengthening security in Progress® Application Server (PAS) for OpenEdge component. PAS for OpenEdge brings developers the extensibility and scalability required for today’s business environment by providing the cloud-ready services needed to optimize operations and reduce management costs in a secure and reliable environment.

“Our customers are very happy with the scalability they're seeing in their UAT environments, and we’re looking forward to applying that ability to our larger customers,” said Ken Walsh, Product Manager, Constellation. “The application loads very quickly and is entirely hosted in the cloud.”

Progress OpenEdge is Progress’ flagship application development platform, used by more than 1,700 enterprise software vendors and more than 100,000 enterprises across the globe to simplify the delivery of strategic business applications. Built for speed, the latest OpenEdge release delivers up to a threefold improvement in database throughput performance, and unprecedented responsiveness and scalability. The Progress Application Server for OpenEdge includes the latest version of OpenSSL and Spring security fortifying secure communications.

“We pride ourselves on our ability to provide the technology businesses need to evolve their mission-critical business applications without disruption to their end-users,” said John Ainsworth, SVP, Core Products, Progress. “Constellation understood the importance of evolving its application to stay competitive and partnered with us to not only upgrade the development platform, but to also round out the project by creating an enhanced interface by leveraging tools from the same trusted provider. The end result is something they and their customers can be excited about.”

