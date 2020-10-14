Next generation eCOA device with integrated respiratory assessment
Vitalograph are delighted to announce that their most powerful ever In2itive e-Diary is now available for global clinical trials, offering the ideal solution for respiratory endpoint studies.
The new In2itiveTM e-Diary is a robust handheld medical device with touchscreen for eCOA data gathering.
Using Vitalograph’s proven Fleisch Pneumotachograph flowhead, it provides accurate measurement of respiratory endpoints in clinic or for home monitoring.
Features
Fully integrated wireless communications (cellular/mobile) allow automatic secure transmission of data to the study web portal. Uploaded data is available for instant review, giving remote insight into site
and subject performance. The In2itive e-Diary is a fully validated class II (USA) / IIa (EU) medical device, meeting or exceeding all technical requirements for cyber-security and data protection.
The new device meets the performance requirements of ISO 23747 (peak flow), ISO 26782 (volumes) and adheres to guidance in the ATS/ERS joint 2019 technical statement on the standardization of spirometry.
About Vitalograph
Vitalograph is a global leader in respiratory diagnostic devices, clinical trial services and medical equipment servicing.
With a pioneering heritage of excellence spanning half a century, Vitalograph continues to make valuable contributions to effective medical care and enhanced quality of life.
