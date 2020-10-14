Chicago, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chicago School of Professional Psychology (TCSPP) is pleased to announce that the Chicago Campus’ School Psychology Psy.D. Program earned national Accreditation on Contingency from the American Psychological Association (APA). The Chicago School is a leading nonprofit institution devoted to psychology, and related behavioral health sciences.

The APA Commission on Accreditation sets the standards for accreditation and recognizes the quality of the training provided by the School Psychology Psy.D. Program and deems it in substantial compliance with the Standards of Accreditation.

“This accreditation is confirmation of the commitment that the faculty have to the success of our students,” said Program Chair Rachel Cohen Losoff, Ph.D., LCP, NCSP. “The School Psychology Psy.D. Program is devoted to producing ethical practitioners who are life-long learners committed to using their training help youth, their families, and the systems that serve them.”

“Earning accreditation is a reflection of the Program’s faculty and staff’s dedication,” said TCSPP Chicago Campus Dean Margaret Martyn, Ph.D. “TCSPP remains committed to preparing its students for careers in behavioral health. Earning accreditation unlocks a host of opportunities for prospective graduates and they are better prepared for licensure.”

“The year 2020 has presented education with new challenges, and this accreditation will allow our students to meet the moment with the tools provided to them through our unique curriculum,” said TCSPP President Michele Nealon, Psy.D. “I commend Dr. Losoff and Dr. Martyn for earning this accreditation during such uncertain times. The recognition is further proof that we continue to develop programming that will advance the field of mental health.”

