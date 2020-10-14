VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christina Lake Cannabis Corp. (the “Company” or “CLC” or “Christina Lake Cannabis”) (CSE:CLC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mervin Boychuk as Non-Executive Chairman of CLC’s Board of Directors as well as an Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Boychuk was a founding member on CLC’s Advisory Committee, where he provided input and guidance to the Company’s management team as CLC prepared to begin cultivation and production. The Company welcomes Mervin to now serve on CLC’s Board of Directors and assist the Company in setting policies for corporate management and oversight.



Mervin Boychuk is a serial entrepreneur who has founded, built, and sold four businesses over his 35-year career. In 1973, Mr. Boychuk joined South Rock Ltd. (“South Rock”), a private road construction company, and subsequently became President & CEO in 1980. Under his leadership, South Rock grew from 20 employees to over 350, with annual revenues in excess of CAD $180 million, before subsequently being acquired by Aecon Group Inc. in 2009. During his tenure at South Rock, Boychuk co-founded RecycleWest, a waste oil collection and supply company, which was later acquired by Newalta in 1995. In 1996, Mr. Boychuk co-founded EnviroWest which serviced the British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan vacuum truck sludge and waste oil collection markets. EnviroWest was sold to GFL Environmental in 2010, a large waste management company that employs over 8,850 people. Mr. Boychuk is a significant shareholder in Christina Lake Cannabis and continues to be active in the family-owned waste treatment business in Calgary and Edmonton.

“I believed in the project from day one, starting as an investor, and was able to put my skills from the private sector to good use in helping Christina Lake get built out and on a path to becoming a successful business. We’ve hit our key milestones in a short period of time, and we’re on track to finish the year strong,” commented Mervin Boychuk.

Joel Dumaresq, CEO and Director of Christina Lake Cannabis commented, “I would like to personally thank Mr. Boychuk for his leadership while he served on CLC’s Advisory Committee, and I’m grateful that a highly accomplished entrepreneur and business operator will take a seat on our Board and help steer CLC into becoming a global leader in the cannabis space.”

About Christina Lake Cannabis Corp.

Christina Lake Cannabis Corp is a Licensed Producer of cannabis under the Cannabis Act which secured a standard cultivation license and corresponding processing/sales amendment from Health Canada (March 2020 and August 2020, respectively) as well as a research and development license (early 2020). CLC’s facility consists of a 32-acre property, which includes over 950,000 square feet of outdoor grow space, offices, propagation and drying rooms, as well as research facilities, and a facility dedicated to processing and extraction. CLC cultivates cannabis using strains specifically developed for outdoor cultivation and expects to produce 22,500 kg or more from its 32-acre facility before developing its adjacent 99-acre expansion property, which will bring its cultivation footprint to over 4.35 million square feet or over 88,000 kg of low-cost, high-quality, sun-grown cannabis annually.

On behalf of Christina Lake Cannabis Corp.:

“Joel Dumaresq”

Joel Dumaresq, CEO and Director

For more information about CLC, please visit: www.christinalakecannabis.com

Jamie Frawley

Investor Relations

jamie@clcannabis.com

416-268-9432

Robyn Rabinovich

Media Inquiries

robyn.rabinovich@hkstrategies.ca

416-413-4775

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (CSE) HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “project”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company’s disclosure documents which can be found under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com .



