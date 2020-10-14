WASHINGTON, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Babel Street, Inc. , the world’s leading AI-enabled data-to-knowledge company, today announced that it has been named the “Email Security Software of the Year” award winner in the annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards conducted by the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for the most innovative technology companies in the world.



Babel Street received this award recognition for its Babel for Business product offering, Babel BOX™ , which provides customers across a wide variety of industries with the ability to monitor proprietary data within the security of their own private network. By leveraging Babel BOX, users can securely and efficiently analyze proprietary, multilingual and other unstructured datasets such as emails, internal or customer chat logs, survey verbatim responses and user-generated content in more than 200 languages to identify product and brand issues, ultimately increasing productivity and driving revenue.

“We have worked incredibly hard to build an effective solution that enables enterprises big and small to combat data deluge internally by pinpointing vital information through a single pane of glass that could cause harm to a business or its customers all while keeping proprietary data secure,” said Jeff Chapman, CEO of Babel Street. “It’s a true honor to be recognized for our innovation and hard work with this prestigious award.”

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Email Security, Mobile Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention and many more. This year’s award program garnered over 3,700 nominations from various countries throughout the world.

