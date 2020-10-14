SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algolia , the leading Search and Discovery solution, today announced Algolia AI , a suite of AI tools that enables businesses of all sizes to create always-optimized, personalized digital experiences with less manual tuning and curation. Algolia AI—designed using trillions of searches, making it the most intelligent search platform on the market—is packaged inside an easy-to-use and flexible API. Algolia removes the complexity of implementing AI while giving companies the ability to deeply customize and control the end user experience.



Consumers expect frictionless, dynamic, and personalized digital experiences, and businesses are working to deliver these experiences with forward-looking technologies such as AI. However, applying AI to search can be complex and challenging. Many companies simply don’t have the budget for a development and data science team to focus on search. Others have tried to add AI to search themselves, only to realize their merchandising strategies conflicted with their AI algorithms.

Only Algolia has made it possible to turn on a family of powerful AI algorithms in a matter of clicks, while still allowing the business to use their market knowledge to manage and tune the entire search experience. Algolia AI introduces the full power of AI to Search and Discovery, with new capabilities including:

Algolia Answers: Combines Algolia’s tunable relevance with AI-driven natural language and real-world understanding. Built on top of technology from Algolia and OpenAI, Algolia Answers addresses the most difficult natural language questions, finding not just an answer, but the answer that best responds to the searcher’s question.

Combines Algolia’s tunable relevance with AI-driven natural language and real-world understanding. Built on top of technology from Algolia and OpenAI, Algolia Answers addresses the most difficult natural language questions, finding not just an answer, but the answer that best responds to the searcher’s question. Algolia Understand: Detects the actions consumers want to take and the items they seek through human-like Natural Language Understanding (NLU). Through advanced understanding of numbers and named entities, consumers can move from search to conversion quickly, without needing to refine or update search requests.

Detects the actions consumers want to take and the items they seek through human-like Natural Language Understanding (NLU). Through advanced understanding of numbers and named entities, consumers can move from search to conversion quickly, without needing to refine or update search requests. Dynamic Synonym Suggestions: Improves the user experience by analyzing search patterns and recommending new synonyms that will deliver the most relevant results. Dynamic Synonym Suggestions makes it easy to choose the right synonyms by giving clear context for its recommendations.

Improves the user experience by analyzing search patterns and recommending new synonyms that will deliver the most relevant results. Dynamic Synonym Suggestions makes it easy to choose the right synonyms by giving clear context for its recommendations. Dynamic Re-Ranking: Leverages AI to analyze consumer actions on websites and mobile apps to boost the highest performing results for each query, increasing the ROI of the digital experience by making each interaction more likely to convert with less manual retuning and curation. Dynamic Re-Ranking also gives granular control to the business user, and complements Algolia’s personalization and merchandising functionalities.

Leverages AI to analyze consumer actions on websites and mobile apps to boost the highest performing results for each query, increasing the ROI of the digital experience by making each interaction more likely to convert with less manual retuning and curation. Dynamic Re-Ranking also gives granular control to the business user, and complements Algolia’s personalization and merchandising functionalities. Personalization: Utilizes AI to analyze individual consumers’ actions to build dynamic, high-fidelity user profiles. Algolia Personalization activates those profiles to deliver a unique digital experience tailored to each consumer whether they search or browse, based on previous interactions with the website including purchases, additions to carts and wishlists, and page and video views.



Algolia AI is available now. For more information about today’s announcement, read Algolia’s blog and learn how Algolia AI is optimized for e-commerce and media . Register for one of the upcoming webinars, taking place today, Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 11 a.m. PDT / 2 p.m. EDT , and tomorrow, Thursday, Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. BST / 11 a.m. CEST .

“In general, incorporating AI into your business is complex and often requires a separate data science team and platform. While some providers attempt to solve this by offering an out-of-the-box solution, this offers little transparency and control. You shouldn’t have to blindly trust an algorithm,” said Julien Lemoine, co-founder and CTO of Algolia. “As the search market’s most intelligent platform, Algolia AI surfaces exactly how each feature impacts the experience so organizations can trust it, apply its insights to other parts of the business, and always make the final decision. This is the widest combination of fully-functional AI capabilities in one single suite, that allows for any company to use AI-enabled search.”

“Machine learning and AI have largely failed to take off in terms of mainstream developer adoption because of a lack of skills and practical use cases,” said James Governor, co-founder at RedMonk. “Algolia AI is designed as an easily consumable API for augmented search, to help developers tune their company’s site search experience with machine learning.”

“Australia Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) is the largest news platform in Australia, and our audience is very diverse. It makes it difficult to continuously connect our visitors to the right content among our 1M+ articles,” said Peter Buffington, product manager at ABC. “Algolia Dynamic Synonym Suggestions helps us get our viewers to the right content without friction by automatically suggesting relevant synonyms for specific events or specific to parts of our audience. Since using it, we've seen our search greatly improving on www.abc.net.au .”

Algolia is the Search-as-a-Service platform that enables companies of all sizes to deliver fast and relevant digital experiences that drive real results. With Algolia, consumers are able to find and discover what they want easily across web, mobile and voice. Algolia allows developers and business teams to build and optimize delightful Search and Discovery experiences that increase online engagement, conversion rates and revenue. More than 9,500 companies including Under Armour, Lacoste, Birchbox, Stripe, Slack, Medium, and Zendesk rely on Algolia to manage over 95 billion search queries a month. Algolia is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Paris, London, Tokyo, New York and Atlanta. To learn more, visit www.algolia.com .

