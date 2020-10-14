Fort Lauderdale, FL, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (“Singing Machine” or the “Company”) (OTCQX: SMDM) – the worldwide leader in consumer karaoke products – will host its annual shareholder meeting virtually on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. EST.

Record holders and beneficial owners as of August 17, 2020 may attend the Annual Meeting (via webinar or phone call). Set forth below is a summary of the information you need to attend the virtual Annual Meeting:

Access the virtual meeting webinar by visiting www.singingmachine.vote and following the webinar registration link;

and following the webinar registration link; Access the audio-only conference call by calling 877-407-3088 (Toll Free) or +1 877-407-3088 (International);

As a reminder, in order to vote and attend the meeting, record holders will need their unique control number, which was mailed to them with the proxy card.

Beneficial holders (i.e. your shares are held in an account at a brokerage firm, bank, or similar agent) will need to provide their legal proxy (given by the broker who holds shares for them) no later than 5:00 p.m. EST on October 14, 2020. Once you have received a legal proxy from your broker, bank or other agent, it should be emailed to our transfer agent, Equity Stock Transfer, at proxy@equitystock.com and should be labeled “Legal Proxy” in the subject line.

An audio rebroadcast of the call will be available later in the day after the meeting and can be heard at: www.singingmachine.vote .

About Singing Machine

Based in the U.S., Singing Machine® is the North American leader in consumer karaoke products. The first to provide karaoke systems for home entertainment in the United States, the Company sells its products worldwide through major mass merchandisers and on-line retailers. We offer the industry's widest line of at-home karaoke entertainment products, which allow consumers to find a machine that suits their needs and skill level. As the most recognized brand in karaoke, Singing Machine products incorporate the latest technology for singing practice, music listening, entertainment and social sharing. The Singing Machine provides consumers the best warranties in the industry and access to over 13,000 songs for streaming and download. Singing Machine products are sold through most major retailers in North America and also internationally. See www.singingmachine.com for more details.

Investor Relations Contact:

Brendan Hopkins

(407) 645-5295

investors@singingmachine.com

www.singingmachine.com

www.singingmachine.com/investors

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward‑looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward‑looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management and include, but are not limited to statements about our financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. You should review our risk factors in our SEC filings which are incorporated herein by reference. Such forward‑looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward‑looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.