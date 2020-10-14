Portland, OR, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global hair straightener market generated$591.2 million in 2018 and is anticipated to garner $861.1 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2018 to 2025. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market trends, top winning strategies, key investment pockets, major segments, and competitive scenario.

Increase in number of beauty-conscious customers and innovative product offerings facilitated by the manufacturers fuel the growth of the global hair straightener market. However, ill-effects of using hair straighteners hinder the growth of the market. On the other hand, trend of premiumization and surge in number of beauty-conscious men population are anticipated to present new opportunities in the next few years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The manufacturing and supply chain processes have put on a holdin order to curb the novel coronavirus.

The demand, on the other hand, has significantly dropped during the lockdown.

The government bodies have issued relaxations thereby allowing the industries to restart the activities with concern to precautions.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global hair straightener market based onplate type, end use, distribution channel and region.

Based on type, the ceramic segment contributed to the highest market share in 2019, holding nearly three-fifths of the global hair straightener market, and is expected to continue to lead throughout the forecast period. At the same time, the tourmaline segment would witness the highest CAGR of 7.20% from 2019 to 2026. The report also discusses segments such as titanium and others.

Based on form, the market is bifurcated into household and commercial segment. The household segment accounted for the highest marketshare with more than half of the market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. However, the commercial segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.50% during the forecast period.

Geographically, Europe contributed to the highest market share, accounting for nearly one-third of the global market in 2019, and is projected to maintain its highest contribution by 2026. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.30% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players of theKoninklijke Philips N.V., Panasonic, Spectrum Brands, Inc., Conair Group Ltd., Cortex USA Inc., Bio Ionic, Helen of Troy limited, IZUTECH, Turbo Ion, Inc., Carmen and other such.

