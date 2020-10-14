SOMERSET, N.J., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MTBC, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP), a leading provider of cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services, including telehealth, is pleased to announce that The American Osteopathic Information Association (AOIA) has selected MTBC's talkEHR as a preferred electronic health records (EHR) software and practice management (PM) provider. talkEHR, a top EHR and practice management choice for osteopathic groups, was developed by experienced MDs and doctors of osteopathic medicine (DOs) to deliver a comprehensive and user-friendly solution.



The AOIA, talkEHR partnership gives AOA osteopathic physicians members access to MTBC's clinical, financial, and administrative software and services, at a preferred price. talkEHR's cloud-based platform simplifies the charting experience and streamlines practice workflow. As an all-in-one, easy-to-use solution, talkEHR helps solo and group practices optimize their operational outcomes and, with integrated solutions such as telehealth, providers can readily position themselves for success in the new healthcare landscape.

"Our private-practice physician members need technology that can meet the diversity of their business requirements,” said Kathleen Creason, Executive Director, AOIA. “Not only to support operational tasks, claims, and reimbursements, but to enhance the patient journey, provide great care, and comply with evolving industry regulations, which is why we are so excited about including talkEHR as part of our value program.”

Exclusive talkEHR benefits are now immediately available as part of AOA's Member Value Program . AOA, an affiliate member organization of AOIA, encourages its private-practice members to utilize talkEHR solutions, including electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, medical billing, and telehealth, to streamline their practice flow and increase efficiencies.

"From concept to deployment, experienced DOs and MDs have served on talkEHR’s development advisory board to ensure we created a solution that meets the challenging practice management demands that physicians are facing," said Al Nardi, Senior Vice President of Strategy at MTBC. "We could not be more excited to be aligned with AOIA as a preferred solution, and look forward to helping even more practices maintain optimal profitability."

About The American Osteopathic Information Association

The American Osteopathic Information Association (AOIA) is a not-for-profit trade association formed in 2000 to advance the use of information technology in the practice of osteopathic medicine. It is a 501(c)(6) tax-exempt trade association, and as such, is governed by slightly different laws and regulations than the American Osteopathic Association (AOA). This status allows the AOIA to be more involved in advocacy and non-dues revenue-producing activities. As an AOA-accredited CME sponsor, the AOIA is involved in the coordination and development of AOA-accredited online CME. Membership in the AOIA is extended to all AOA members.

To learn more about The American Osteopathic Information Association, please visit our website at www.aoiassn.org . To learn more about D.O.’s and the osteopathic philosophy of medicine, visit www.DoctorsThatDO.org .

About MTBC

MTBC is a healthcare information technology company that provides a full suite of proprietary cloud-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers and hospitals throughout the United States. Our Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) platform includes revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth and patient experience management (PXM) solutions for high-performance medical groups. MTBC helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, allowing them to improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. MTBC’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBC,” and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBCP.”

For additional information, please visit our website at www.mtbc.com . To view MTBC's latest investor presentation, read press releases, and listen to interviews with management, please visit ir.mtbc.com.

Follow MTBC on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

SOURCE MTBC

Company Contact:

Bill Korn

Chief Financial Officer

MTBC, Inc.

bkorn@mtbc.com

Investor Contact:

Matt Kreps

Managing Director

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

mkreps@darrowir.com