SAN DIEGO, CA, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Surglogs , the first software company to offer a full suite of automated regulatory compliance solutions for healthcare facilities, announced a new partnership with UCHealth, a Colorado nonprofit health care system.



Through this partnership, Surglogs provides its suite of digital regulatory compliance software to UCHealth facilities. UCHealth’s facilities can now take advantage of the centralized and enterprise-ready tools. This will help to minimize possible human errors and discrepancies related to compliance documentation in various departments.

“I look to maximize technology to improve quality and safety for our patients. Sterile processing is a high-demand, high-pace department with many requirements. With Surglogs, I know when my staff completed a log, if it is filled out correctly, and where it is located,” says Damien Berg, Regional Sterile Processing Manager at UCHealth.

“This program allows me and my leadership team to access all daily, weekly and monthly required tasks and see it in real-time when completed. Now, I can focus on other areas to make my departments the best they can be, rather than on paper log compliance.”

For Surglogs, this partnership expands its client base in the healthcare space and offers its all-in-one enterprise-ready system to more healthcare facilities. “Partnership with a healthcare organization such as UCHealth allows us to continuously expand the growth of our products through a hospital network rather than a primary ASC focus,” says Brandon Coombs, VP of Business Development at Surglogs.

About Surglogs:

Surglogs provides healthcare facilities with a full suite of regulatory compliance software designed to improve the everyday routines of healthcare administrators by replacing the time- and labor-intensive pen-and-paper documentation process with an easy-to-navigate digital platform. This includes all accreditation logs, biomedical logs, EOC, QA/QI Studies, Pharmacy Logs, Life & Fire Safety, and Vendor Contracts. The Surglogs compliance suite is securely housing the entire database of logs in a HIPAA compliant, encrypted cloud. Surglogs has saved thousands of dollars in labor and storage costs for ambulatory surgery centers and hospitals across the United States through improving clinical compliance calculations as well as providing administrators and clinical staff with peace of mind for their future accreditation surveys.

About UCHealth:

UCHealth is an innovative, nonprofit health system that delivers the highest quality medical care with an excellent patient experience. UCHealth includes 25,000 employees, 12 acute-care full-service hospitals and hundreds of physicians across Colorado, southern Wyoming and western Nebraska. With University of Colorado Hospital on the Anschutz Medical Campus as its academic anchor and the only adult academic medical center in the region, UCHealth is dedicated to providing unmatched patient care in the Rocky Mountain West. Offering more than 150 clinic locations, UCHealth pushes the boundaries of medicine, providing advanced treatments and clinical trials and improving health through innovation.

CONTACT:

Brandon Coombs

Surglogs

P: 619-618-1332

brandon@surglogs.com