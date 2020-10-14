HOBOKEN, New Jersey, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RoseComm, an independent, boutique strategic communications firm, today announced that Rosemary Ostmann, its chief executive officer and president, was named “PR Professional of the Year” by the New Jersey chapter of the Public Relations Society of America. The organization gave the honor yesterday as part of its annual Pyramid Awards program, during which RoseComm also received four awards for its work over the last year.



Ostmann, a graduate of the University of Maryland’s Merrill College of Journalism, founded RoseComm in 2003 after a decade building her career in Baltimore and New York City. The firm’s diverse areas of focus include education, non-profits, healthcare, government and manufacturing.

“The PR Professional of the Year Award is one of the highest honors a public relations professional from New Jersey can receive from our chapter,” said Angelica Sena, PRSA NJ president. “It’s awarded to an individual who has not only demonstrated success in the profession, but also exhibits the highest standards of ethics and serves as a role model to staff and practitioners entering the field. Rosemary Ostmann has checked all of these boxes and more with her decades of experience, deep admiration from her team and clients, as well as dedication to teaching the next generation of PR pros.”

In addition to Ostmann’s recognition, RoseComm’s winning campaigns include:

Shining a Light on Child Sex Trafficking in the United States (Public Service/Governmental Affairs) – Pyramid

USA Today Exclusive on the Fight Against Sex Trafficking (Content) – Pyramid

Protecting a Woman’s Right to Breastfeed at Work (Issues Management) – Honorable Mention

The Upside of the College Admissions Scandal (Video Communications) –Honorable Mention

“I was completely surprised and humbled to receive this prestigious honor from my industry peers with the support of my incredible team,” said Ostmann. “I’m lucky to be as passionate about our profession today as I was when I started 25+ years ago. The pandemic certainly has its challenges, but it’s also reinforced the need for strategic communications today and into the future.”

Since 1989, the PRSA NJ Pyramid Awards have been a staple in the New Jersey public relations community, honoring best-in-class PR campaigns, tactics and professionals.

ABOUT ROSECOMM

RoseComm is an award-winning strategic communications firm that helps clients uncover and share their stories with the people who matter most. Whether engaging in direct conversation or enlisting the support of industry influencers – journalists, bloggers and thought leaders – we give our clients a voice. Our team has experience working with consumer and B2B clients in healthcare, education, technology, DIY, architecture/construction, financial services, media/publishing, marketing to moms, government and non-profit. For more information, visit rosecomm.com.

ABOUT PRSA NJ

Founded in 1960, PRSA NJ is one of five Chapters in the Tri-State District, and one of the largest Chapters in the country. The organization is governed by a local board of directors and its parent organization, PRSA, was chartered in 1947. Today, with 21,000 members organized into more than 100 Chapters and 10 districts, it is the world’s largest and foremost organization of public relations professionals, providing professional development, setting standards of excellence and upholding principles of ethics for its members and the multi-billion-dollar global public relations profession. Visit http://www.prsanj.org/.