Prime Day Sony headphones deals have arrived. Compare the latest discounts on wired and wireless headphones from Sony including the WF-1000XM3 and their latest noise canceling headphones. Links to the best deals are listed below.







Best Sony headphones deals:



Save up to $152 on Sony wireless over-ear, in-ear & noise-canceling headphones - check the latest deals on the brand new Sony WH-1000XM4 noise canceling headphones, Sony WH-1000XM3 and more top-rated Sony headphones

Save up to 64% on the Sony Extra Bass Wireless Headphones at Amazon - Featuring Bluetooth and NFC connectivity and optimizable sound on the Sony headphones Connect app

Save up to $102 on the Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Earbuds at Amazon - has digital noise cancellation, up to 24 hours battery life, and Alexa voice control

Save up to $102 on the Sony WF-SP800N Truly Wireless Sports In-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones at Amazon - up to 26hrs battery, IP55 sweat and splash-proof, extra bass

Save up to 64% on the Sony MDR7506 Headphones at Amazon - closed ear, Neodymium magnets and 40mm drivers, foldable for storage

Save up to $152 on the Sony WI-1000XM2 Behind-Neck Wireless Earbuds at Amazon - noise-cancelling headphones with mic for phone call, Alexa Voice Control, 10 hrs battery

Save $112 on the Sony WHCH710N Noise Cancelling Headphones at Amazon - wireless Bluetooth over-the-ear headset with mic for phone calls with a battery life of up to 35 hours





Want some more deals? Click here to shop the full range of deals on the Amazon Prime Day sale page.



Amazon Prime Day deals are live for a brief period of time. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.



Prime Day 2020 is a two-day sales event run by Amazon, during which they offer impressive discounts and savings across many items, including their own Amazon devices.



Don’t have an Amazon Prime membership? Start your 30-day free trial by clicking here and gain full access to the whole Prime Day sale.



To commemorate Amazon’s founding date of July 5th, 1994, Prime Day has historically also taken place in July. This is the first time that the shopping event is taking place in the fall.



In need of some more deals? Click here to browse the full range of active deals on the Amazon Prime Day sale page.





About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.



Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)

