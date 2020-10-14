Butte, Mont., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Country Real Estate, the largest seller of country, mountain, land, ranch and lifestyle real estate, is experiencing dramatic growth in Montana as demand for property outside the city continues to soar across the country. Over the last three months, the company has experienced three record-breaking sales months in its 95 year history.

States like Montana, which offers less noise and congestion, a lower cost of living and more, are seeing tremendous interest from both local and out-of-state buyers looking for country homes, vacation homes, ranchland, recreational property, waterfront homes and other non-urban real estate. Montana offers a unique range of all of these highly desired property types.

Newspapers in Montana are reporting some areas seeing huge increases in real estate sales this year, with the Big Sky area reporting over $1 billion in real estate sales during the summer months alone. The perks of country and non-urban living are plentiful, as living in the country can reduce your stress level by double digits. The risk for anxiety is 21 percent lower and mood disorders are 39 percent lower in rural areas. It also provides natural “social distancing” in the current COVID-19 situation.

“We wanted to expand our reach to add significant advertising for our selling clients. The interest for our properties extends beyond the local market and we wanted to reach more potential buyers. We have a lot of people inquiring and coming in looking to purchase property. It’s remarkable the amount of real estate transactions going on throughout the state,” said Ben Cannon, a new office owner/broker of United Country | Montana Properties in Butte, Helena and Polson, Mont. “We have people from all over the U.S. looking to buy who can’t believe you can get a beautiful home, some land and a view for around $250,000, which you can.”

The United Country team in Montana consists of 15 independent offices across the state, including: Missoula, Malta, Libby, Lewistown, Darby and Glendive. With real estate sales soaring for the United Country team across the state, more Montana real estate brokers and agents are taking notice. United Country announced four new offices joining the national network in Billings, Butte, Helena and Polson.

“We sell a lifestyle, whether that’s buying a home in town, home with land, a ranch, home on a lake, retirement or a vacation home, and you can do that and more at a lower cost of living in Montana,” said Ross Busch, area vice-president of sales for United Country. “That’s attracting more real estate brokers and agents from within the state to take advantage of this powerful program and join the United Country franchise network. We have incredible interest right now with very limited markets left in the state. We plan on finding a few more offices and looking for agents interested in leveraging this marketing program this year to complete the Montana team.”

If you want to learn more about the unique lifestyle and country marketing program United Country Real Estate offers to seller and buyers, explore properties for sale in Montana, or get more information about becoming a United Country agent or franchise owner, visit the United Country website at UnitedCountry.com.

Angela Smith United Country Real Estate 816-420-6200 pr@unitedcountry.com