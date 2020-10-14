CONCORD, Mass., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProcessUnity, a leading provider of cloud-based applications for risk and compliance management, today announced that Meridian Bank has selected ProcessUnity Vendor Risk Management to automate and streamline their Third-Party Risk Management program.



Meridian is an innovative community bank serving Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland with a full suite of financial products and services. Meridian specializes in business and industrial lending, retail and commercial real estate lending, wealth management and electronic payments. Meridian also has a broad menu of high-yield depository products supported by robust online and mobile access.

“As we looked to develop a strategic Third-Party Risk Management program, ProcessUnity was the only company that offered flexibility, configurability and best-practice implementation across the vendor lifecycle,” said Sally Wolgin, SVP – Information Systems, Meridian Bank. “ProcessUnity Vendor Risk Management will allow us to automate processes for onboarding new vendors, conduct pre-contract due diligence and facilitate ongoing vendor assessments, ultimately reducing risk for our organization.”

ProcessUnity’s Vendor Risk Management software protects companies and their brands by reducing risks from third-party vendors and suppliers. The company helps customers effectively and efficiently assess and monitor both new and existing vendors – from initial due diligence and onboarding to mature ongoing relationships. Through automation and standardization, ProcessUnity customers reduce busy work, streamline regulatory reporting and improve overall visibility into vendor performance.

Visit www.processunity.com to learn more about ProcessUnity’s award-winning cloud-based Vendor Risk Management platform.

About ProcessUnity

ProcessUnity is a leading provider of cloud-based applications for risk and compliance management. The company’s software as a service (SaaS) platform gives organizations the control to assess, measure, and mitigate risk and to ensure the optimal performance of key business processes. ProcessUnity’s flagship solution, ProcessUnity Vendor Risk Management, protects companies and their brands by reducing risks from third-party vendors and suppliers. ProcessUnity helps customers effectively and efficiently assess and monitor both new and existing vendors – from initial due diligence and onboarding through termination. ProcessUnity is used by the world’s leading financial service firms and commercial enterprises. The company is headquartered outside Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit http://www.processunity.com.

ProcessUnity Contact: Rosalind Morville ProcessUnity, Inc. 978.513.8436