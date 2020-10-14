ATLANTA, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renovo Financial , a leading real estate specialty finance company focused on lending to residential rehabbers, builders, and developers, today announced that it has opened an office in Atlanta to serve the Georgia market. At the helm of the new Atlanta office will be Atlanta real estate finance veteran Robert Mulcahy who joins Renovo as Regional Managing Director for the Southeast Region.



Mulcahy has more than 20 years of experience in real estate finance in the Southeastern U.S. Prior to joining Renovo, Mulcahy spent 14 years in various senior roles at Angel Oak Prime Bridge, most recently as Senior Vice President of Product and Strategy. Mulcahy helped shape the company and led them to many years of success as one of their first employees.

“Renovo built their processes around individual client needs and goals and that’s what sets them apart,” said Mulcahy. “They understand that speed matters, local knowledge is critical, and they’ve proven that service is at their core with over 80% client retention. I’ve lived in Atlanta for almost 20 years, I have the local knowledge, I know the industry, and now I have the right process and tools.”

“Robert has a depth of knowledge and experience in Atlanta real estate finance and markets, and is ideally suited to lead our new operations in the Southeast,” said Kevin Werner, CEO of Renovo. “Our philosophy has always centered around local market knowledge to pinpoint and capture opportunities where national platforms are unable to see the potential. Our investor partners will benefit from his deep knowledge of the Atlanta and Georgia real estate market and the new office will strengthen our nationwide Renovo Financial footprint.”

Werner added, “During this volatile time, many lenders are not willing to close loans and are certainly not expanding into new markets, but we see this time as an opportunity. In the last six months, we have expanded into the fast-growing real estate markets of Texas, Massachusetts, and now Georgia.”

About Renovo Financial

Founded in 2011, Renovo Financial is a fast-growing Chicago-based private lender for real estate entrepreneurs who rehab or build investment properties. Renovo uses local market expertise, real-world underwriting, and a service-driven approach to create a financing relationship that delivers more than simply working capital. It was cofounded by Granite Creek Capital Partners, and has become one of the largest regional private lenders serving real estate entrepreneurs. Renovo Financial was recently recognized by CRAIN’s CHICAGO BUSINESS as a FAST 50 company, a list of the fastest growing companies in Chicago.

For more media information, contact:

Lisa Hendrickson, LCH Communications for Renovo Financial