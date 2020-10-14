SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DrChrono Inc., the company developing the essential platform and services for modern medical practices, announced today that it has partnered with MD Revolution to offer practices access through its API to RevUp by MD Revolution.



RevUp is a premier care management service that includes programs for Chronic Care Management, Remote Patient Monitoring, Annual Wellness Visits, and more. RevUp pairs people and technology so that every practice can have access to teams and tools to rapidly deploy remote care management for their patients. This “clinical programs as a service” makes enterprise-level programs available for all practice sizes.

With its turn-key programs, RevUp leverages built-in DrChrono EHR workflows that allow practices to enroll and monitor their remote or chronic care patients efficiently without having to learn new systems. RevUp can be deployed and integrated with DrChrono in days, not weeks, to any practice. In particular, RevUp includes:

Clinical care management team that works as an extension of the practice to deliver effective and complaint care management programs that improve the patient experience and generate practice revenue.

Telephone coaching and digital patient engagement delivered through RevUp application and integrated devices.

Programs that meet and exceed Medicare requirements for CCM, RPM and Behavioral Health.

Frequent virtual contact to keep patients engaged, and identify issues resulting from isolation and social distancing.

Direct connectivity and integration with DrChrono EHR including automated claims creation.

Customized care coordination and escalation protocols to support practice operations.

Rapid service deployment and patient enrollment, focused on quickly starting service for patients in under 7 days.



“Remote Patient Monitoring is not just about devices and data,” according to Kyle Williams, CEO of MD Revolution. “A successful RPM program must be paired with a patient engagement program to achieve sustainable results. RevUp provides this engagement and delivers long-term health benefits to patients and fosters long-term relationships between medical practices and their patients. In this time when patient care means remote care, a comprehensive care management solution like RevUp is the key to supporting patients, managing capacity and growing a practice. We are excited to work with DrChrono and make our solution widely available to the many tech-forward thinking practices that are using the DrChrono EHR platform.”

“Our customers are looking for an easy way to enroll and monitor patients remotely, and MD Revolution is able to leverage DrChrono’s workflows to make this a simple turn-key process for medical practices of all sizes,” said Daniel Kivatinos, COO and Co-Founder of DrChrono. “As more practices today need to rely on remote patient care, partners like MD Revolution are key to giving our customers the technology tools they need to grow their business and support their patients.”

About MD Revolution, Inc.

MD Revolution is an innovative Care Management company that uniquely combines technology, services, and analytics to produce scalable, high-touch care models that enrich the patient-provider experience and, more specifically, mitigate the challenges associated with meeting the requirements for Medicare’s Chronic Care Management (CCM) initiative, Behavioral Health Integration (BHI), population health programs, Annual Wellness Visits (AWV), as well as supporting Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and other digital health services. Solutions are available as turn-key solutions, software-as-a-service, and through reseller partners.

About DrChrono

DrChrono develops the essential platform and services for modern medical practices to make care more informed, more interactive, and more personalized. The open platform powers electronic health record (EHR), practice management, medical billing and revenue cycle management solutions for thousands of physicians and millions of patients, and is fully extensible via a robust API and marketplace of applications and services. The platform is facilitating millions of patient appointments and is processing billions of dollars in medical billing. For more information about DrChrono, visit www.drchrono.com .

