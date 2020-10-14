SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS), the enterprise technology skills platform, today announced the introduction of Delivery Module for Pluralsight Flow, a new tool designed to help engineering teams proactively overcome roadblocks in the software development process and identify improvements to deliver greater value and improve time-to-market. Pluralsight Flow’s Delivery Module is the first tool of its kind to use data from Jira to measure the human interactions that occur during the software development process, so teams can understand how they’re progressing against their goals and identify opportunities to optimize collaboration and their workflow.
“Engineering teams need increased data and visibility into their workflows. Pluralsight Flow delivers these necessary insights, allowing engineers and leaders to see data on the constraints facing their teams and identify how they can best address them. Conversations and efforts can focus on where it matters most, helping teams make changes with real impact,” said Kathryn Murphy, EVP, Pluralsight Flow.
The Delivery Module offers a number of new features to help engineering teams use data to build team health and accelerate the development process:
Together, these new capabilities for engineering teams complement Pluralsight Flow’s software development and code review analytics to help teams unlock opportunities into their workflow, build strong teams, and deliver value to customers.
“Good leaders solve roadblocks and inefficiencies to empower their people. Pluralsight Flow’s Delivery Module broadens the view of the context landscape in a powerful way so we know where we need to focus to improve our workflow,” said Bruce Arnett, SVP, Engineering, PlanSource.
To learn more about how Pluralsight Flow enables engineering leaders to use data to deliver better engineering processes and faster time to market, visit www.pluralsight.com.
About Pluralsight
Pluralsight is the leading technology workforce development company that helps companies and teams build better products by developing critical skills, improving processes and gaining insights through data, and providing strategic skills consulting. Pluralsight Skills helps enterprises build technology skills at scale with expert-authored courses on today’s most important technologies, including cloud, artificial intelligence and machine learning, data science, and security, among others. Skills also includes tools to align skill development with business objectives, virtual instructor-led training, hands-on labs, skill assessments and one-of-a-kind analytics. Flow complements Skills by providing engineering teams with actionable data and visibility into workflow patterns to accelerate the delivery of products and services. For more information about Pluralsight (NASDAQ: PS), visit pluralsight.com.
