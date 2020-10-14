SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS), the enterprise technology skills platform, today announced enhancements for its industry-leading Skills platform at Pluralsight LIVE. These updates include the introduction of Priorities - a first-of-its-kind tool designed to completely align skills development strategy with business objectives - and cloud labs - a hands-on learning experience designed to accelerate cloud skills development.



“As enterprises accelerate digital transformation initiatives to meet the demands of an increasingly distributed workforce, the need for skills development has never been more important. With Pluralsight’s new enhancements such as cloud labs and Priorities, our enterprise customers will be better equipped to give their technologists the fastest possible path to skills development and deliver outcomes that enable enterprises to build better teams and products,” said Brandon Peay, EVP, Pluralsight Skills.

Priorities: Aligning Skill Development With Projects and Business Objectives

Priorities is a new tool that allows technology leaders to align their organization’s skill development programs with specific projects and business objectives and monitor skills progress over time. With priorities, tech leaders have a fully customizable set of planning and analytics tools that enable them to map skills development to the technology initiatives that are most important to the business.

Priorities enables technology leaders to specify which skills are needed to achieve technology priorities, and then organize content and Skill IQ assessments into skill development plans that will help accelerate their team’s ability to deliver on business-critical projects. Pre-curated templates are included so organizations spend less time designing curriculum and get their teams upskilling faster. Advanced analytics tools for tracking progress expand beyond traditional usage metrics that are limited in actionability to provide objective data on how skill levels are progressing over time. Priorities enables technology leaders to eliminate skills gaps at an accelerated pace.

Cloud Labs: Hands-On Interactive Learning for Faster Cloud Skills Development

Cloud labs deliver an immersive, hands-on interactive learning experience, enabling learners to develop cloud skills by following step-by-step instructions in a provisioned cloud environment.

To meet the increased demand for cloud skills development, Pluralsight has developed hundreds of labs to help learners develop the skills they need for major cloud providers, including AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud. Cloud labs are closely aligned to cloud certification paths, giving users hands-on practice to accelerate learning and prepare to earn certifications with the major cloud providers. The combination of Pluralsight’s industry-leading cloud skills development content with interactive lab-based learning experiences gives enterprises deeper, more robust tools to accelerate cloud skills development within the organization and deliver on cloud initiatives.

“As enterprises embrace digital transformation initiatives and use cloud computing to deliver support and services to distributed workforces, there has never been a greater need for organizations to implement robust cloud skills development programs. Pluralsight is a valued partner for Google Cloud, and has fully integrated its labs experience with our Qwiklabs training platform, which empowers learners to gain practice in the real Google Cloud environment - no simulations. As we work together with Pluralsight to provide hands-on learning experiences for our customers, we can ensure their teams have the requisite skills to deliver new innovations,” said John Jester, vice president, customer experience at Google Cloud.

Both Priorities and cloud labs are available to enterprises today. To learn more about how Pluralsight delivers the fastest possible path to skill development for technologists, visit www.pluralsight.com .

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight is the leading technology workforce development company that helps companies and teams build better products by developing critical skills, improving processes and gaining insights through data, and providing strategic skills consulting. Trusted by forward-thinking companies of every size in every industry, Pluralsight helps individuals and businesses transform with technology. Pluralsight Skills helps enterprises build technology skills at scale with expert-authored courses on today’s most important technologies, including cloud, artificial intelligence and machine learning, data science, and security, among others. Skills also includes tools to align skill development with business objectives, virtual instructor-led training, hands-on labs, skill assessments and one-of-a-kind analytics. Flow complements Skills by providing engineering teams with actionable data and visibility into workflow patterns to accelerate the delivery of products and services. For more information about Pluralsight (NASDAQ: PS), visit pluralsight.com .

