LAS VEGAS, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trustifi , a pioneer in software that safeguards organizations from email-borne cybercrimes, today announced that it has been named the winner of the “Overall Encryption Solution Provider of the Year” award in the fourth annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market today.



Trustifi’s easy-to-use email encryption software is unmatched in its user-friendliness, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. The solution adds an extra layer of email security to any existing platform such as Gmail and Outlook and many more email systems without any change in architecture or functionality for the user. Trustifi's email security services include a comprehensive suite of email tools for data loss prevention, and enterprise email encryption. It also offers advanced threat protection against malware and ransomware, virus detection, prevention, protection, and alerts to spooﬁng, phishing, and potential fraud detection with both whitelisting and blacklisting options.

Trustifi uses NSA-grade end-to-end email encryption, plus full inbound and outbound protection and delivers a secure mobile relay for full protection on any device. The Trustifi platform utilizes a one-click decryption feature which also can enable MFA on the recipient so the sender knows with 100% certainty, the recipient is who they say they are. Users know in real time when emails have been received, opened, and read with certified delivery and tracking.

“Encryption needs aren’t one-size-fits-all, so an email security platform shouldn’t be either, and Trustifi also offers customized solutions upon request,” said Rom Hendler, CEO of Trustifi. “Clients of Trustifi really love how abandonment rates of encrypted emails have decreased significantly by allowing recipients to open encrypted emails without ever having to sign up or register for an account to see the email - plus, the recipient's reply will remain encrypted for the entire duration of the email chain.”

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 3,750 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

“Email security in general has simply not seen a high level of innovation and Trustifi is stepping in to deliver a breakthrough approach and technology to make it incredibly easy to use and deploy an email encryption solution,” said James Johnson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. “We are thrilled to recognize Trustifi for their well-deserved industry recognition and success, and we are proud to name them the winner of the ‘Overall Encryption Solution Provider of the Year’ award.”

About Trustifi

Trustifi is a cyber security firm featuring solutions delivered on software as a service platform. Trustifi leads the market with the easiest to use and deploy email security products providing both inbound and outbound email security from a single vendor. The most valuable asset to any organization, other than its employees, is the data contained in their email, and Trustifi’s key objective is keeping client’s data, reputation, and brand safe from all threats related to email. With Trustifi’s Inbound Shield, Data Loss Prevention, and Email Encryption, clients are always one step ahead of attackers. The Trustifi solution was created by Israeli military intelligence engineers and programmers as a hassle-free method to send and receive electronic communications with absolute confidentiality, protection, security, and legal compliance. Trustifi adheres to GDPR, HIPAA, CCPA, and PII regulations. www.trustifi.com

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com .