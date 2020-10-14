JONESBOROUGH, Tenn., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerojet Rocketdyne’s specialty metal provider Aerojet Ordnance Tennessee (AOT) announced today that it reached a major production milestone when it delivered its eight millionth M67 hand grenade body to Day & Zimmermann (D&Z) for final assembly and delivery to the U.S. Army. AOT has been the sole supplier of M67 hand grenade body assemblies to the United States government since 2001.



“The men and women at AOT take seriously their role supporting our nation’s defense, providing reliable and affordable munitions and specialty metal components to help protect our warfighters and allies,” said Eileen P. Drake, Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and president. “We’re proud to have reached this milestone, and look forward to supporting this program well into the future.”

The M67 hand grenade is used to supplement small arms fire against enemies in close combat. The 2.5-inch diameter steel sphere contains 6.5 ounces of high explosives and is fitted with a fuze that initiates the explosive charge. AOT produces the M67 hand grenade body assemblies at its facility located in Jonesborough, Tennessee.

“D&Z is proud to partner with AOT in delivering the highest quality grenades to our warfighters. The two companies have a long tradition of working well together; D&Z looks forward to continuing the partnership on many future deliveries,” said Michael Yoh, president of D&Z’s Munitions and Government Division.

AOT is an industry leader in the development and production of specialty metal components for munitions, commercial products and sporting goods. AOT has numerous advanced specialty metal capabilities, including: powder metallurgy, primary metal processing, metal casting, heat treatment, computer-aided machining, forging and swaging. The specialty metal products produced by the company have been proven on the battlefield, on the golf course, in space, in high-performance racing, and in Olympic events.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne: Aerojet Rocketdyne, a subsidiary of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD), is a world-recognized aerospace and defense leader that provides propulsion systems and energetics to the space, missile defense and strategic systems, and tactical systems areas, in support of domestic and international customers. For more information, visit www.Rocket.com and www.AerojetRocketdyne.com . Follow Aerojet Rocketdyne and CEO Eileen Drake on Twitter at @AerojetRdyne and @DrakeEileen .

Media Contacts:

Eileen Lainez, Aerojet Rocketdyne, 571-239-7839

Eileen.Lainez@Rocket.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c335490c-f82a-49fa-a1f0-c8361039432f